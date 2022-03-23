Minor-league report: Donovan connects on first spring homer; Thompson unable to escape trouble

JUPITER, Fla. — Back home at Roger Dean Stadium, the Cardinals continued their Grapefruit League slate against the Marlins on Tuesday, which included playing time for some of the organization’s top hitting and pitching prospects.

These are some of the notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers during Tuesday’s game against Miami:

HITS

Utilityman Brendan Donovan: A 23-year-old who can play multiple infield and outfield spots, Donovan hit his first Grapefruit League home run in the fifth inning off Marlins reliever Zach Pop. Donovan lifted a 95 mph sinker low in the zone over the center field wall for a solo homer, but admitted that he might have been helped by the Jupiter breeze.

“I think it was a little wind-aided, but we’ll take those just as much,” Donovan said. “I felt like I got a good swing off on it. That’s what I’m trying to do right now. Just hit something hard, get a good swing off — my best swing — and (it’s) fortunate that it went over.”

Windy conditions or not, Donovan has shown potential in the Cardinals farm system. A career .284 hitter in three MiLB seasons, he batted .304 to pair with an .854 OPS in 304 at-bats across Class High-A Peoria, Class AA Springfield and Class AAA Memphis in 2021.

So far through spring training, the versatile fielder has made some impressions on Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

“Gamer. Absolute baseball player,” Marmol said of Donovan. “There’s certain guys that just know small parts of the game that just see the whole field. He’s one of them. He loves the game. He’s just a baseball rat. Doesn’t ever want to come out. I like his overall mentality. It’s impressive. Just plays the game right. Offensively he uses the whole field. Defensively he can play anywhere.”

MISSES

Reliever Zack Thompson: The southpaw loaded the bases with no outs after giving up two singles and a walk before surrendering a two-run double to Marlins pinch hitter Lorenzo Quintana. Although he was able to strike out the next two batters, Thompson walked the bases loaded, leading Marmol to pull the former first-round pick from the game.

Marmol said giving Thompson the opportunity to try to escape the jam was just another step in his developmental process.

“It would have been easier to just get (Thompson) out of there before he walked that last guy, but it’s a matter of seeing if he can get out of it,” Marmol said. “It’s one of those spots we’re talking about where (we) see how a guy responds to it.”

Outfielder Alec Burleson: Burleson was unable to break out of the slow start that he has gotten off to in the Grapefruit League. The left-handed hitting outfielder went 0-for-3, pushing his 2022 spring-training stretch to 0-for-11 through his first four games. A season ago, Burleson batted .270 and bopped 22 home runs across three minor-league levels.

