Minor-league report: Gorman collects two hits, Walker struggles at the dish against Nationals

JUPITER, Fla. — With the Cardinals on the road at The Ball Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm, Fla. to face the Washington Nationals for the club’s third game of the 2022 Grapefruit League, a number of St. Louis’s top farm hands saw game action on Monday night.

Here are some of the notable moments from the Cardinals' minor-league players who took part in Monday’s action against Washington.

HITS

Second baseman Nolan Gorman: Gorman started in his first Grapefruit League game of 2022 and made the most of his four at-bats. The left-handed swinging infielder collected two hits — the first a single on a pitch in on his hands that he muscled to right field and the second an opposite-field single — for his first two hits of spring training.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Gorman’s ability to drive the ball to the opposite field is a sign of growth from the 21-year-old who finished the 2021 minor-league season with 14 home runs in 76 games with Class AAA Memphis.

“I’ve been able to kind of watch (Gorman) during BP,” Marmol said. “I went over there the other day to see what that looks like, going back side, using the whole field, not just using the whole field — he’s driving it that way. That’s good to see.”

Catcher Julio E. Rodriguez: If there ever was a time to capitalize on an opportunity, Rodriguez did so with his final at-bat Monday night. With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the ninth, Rodriguez sent the first pitch he saw from Nationals right-hander Gerardo Carrillo to center field for a double that brought in a pair of runs.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas: With just seven pitches — all of which were strikes — Thomas collected two strikeouts and set down the Nationals in order when he took the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“I enjoyed watching (Thomas) today,” Marmol said. “That was quick. The pace of it was great. He just got after hitters. He filled up the zone. A guy that is on the ground, throws strikes, plays well in our ballpark. I would love to continue seeing what he’s capable of doing.”

MISSES

Third baseman Jordan Walker: Considered one of the Cardinals' top prospects, Walker came into Monday having already singled and driven in a run during his first big-league spring training game against the Mets on Saturday.

But the former 2020 first-round pick who posted a .936 OPS in his first 82 minor-league games in 2021 went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Nationals pitching Monday. Walker went down swinging twice, looking once, and all three strikeouts came on three pitches.

Right-handed pitcher Freddy Pacheco: Although he limited Nationals hitters to one hit and no runs in his inning of work, Pacheco did give up some hard contact in his outing. Pacheco gave up a hard-hit single to right field against Nationals leadoff batter Andrew Stevenson, which was followed by a ball hit to the warning track by right fielder Donovan Casey.

Pacheco also was aided by center fielder Scott Hurst, whose quick jump and ability to lay out for a sinking line drive off the bat of shortstop Jackson Cluff helped Pacheco to a scoreless inning.

(Daniel Guerrero is the newest member of our Cardinals coverage team. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage of the minor leagues, Cardinals history, videos and podcasts coming your way April 5 with the all new STL Pinch Hits — available online and as a mobile app.)

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.