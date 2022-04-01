Minor-league report: Pallante continues Grapefruit League effectiveness; Burleson goes hitless

JUPITER, Fla — As the Grapefruit League schedule winds down and opening day nears, some Cardinals prospects had opportunities to get game action with the major-league club before rosters are finalized.

Here are some of the notable performances from Thursday’s spring training game against Miami at Roger Dean Stadium:

Hits

RHP Andre Pallante: A product Cal-Irvine, Pallante continued to throw shutout baseball in the Grapefruit League. On Thursday, he pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings. A candidate to fill a spot in the Cardinals bullpen on opening day, Pallante has allowed just one hit and no walks over 3 2/3 scoreless innings this spring. The 23-year-old is coming off a season in which he had a 3.81 ERA in 99 1/3 innings that included time with Class AA Springfield and Class AAA Memphis.

Misses

OF Alec Burleson: Coming off a successful showing at the plate in which he drove in three runs, Burleson went hitless and drew a walk in his three plate appearances against Miami. The 0-for-2 showing brings Burleson’s Grapefruit League total to 3-for-24 (.125). Drafted in 2020, Burleson’s pro debut was delayed after the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his first season in the minors in 2021, he slashed .270/.329/.454 in 456 at-bats across Class High-A, Class AA and Class AAA.

1B Luken Baker: Batting in the ninth spot in the lineup, Baker went 1-for-4 with a single, but struck out twice. Baker went down swinging in his first two at-bats before singling to left field in the sixth inning. Baker had opportunities to hit with men on base but struck out with runners on first and second in the second inning and flew out to right field in a similar scenario in the eighth.

C Julio E. Rodriguez: After entering the game as a replacement for Andrew Knizner, Rodriguez went 0-for-2. He grounded out to third base in both at-bats, which makes him 1-for-5 with two RBIs in the Grapefruit League. His lone hit was an RBI double on March 21 against the Nationals. Limited by injuries in 2021, Rodriguez batted .196 in 29 games with Class AA Springfield.

