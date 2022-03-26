Minor-league report: Pallante K’s two, throws scoreless frame in Grapefruit League action; DeLuzio singles twice off Mikolas in intrasquad game

JUPITER Fla. — With intersquad action happening on the Roger Dean Stadium back fields and Cardinals Grapefruit League action vs. the Washington Nationals going inside main stadium, some of St. Louis’s farmhands had their share of facing major-league talent on Friday.

Here are some of Friday’s notable performances from the Cardinals' minor-league players:

Righthanded pitcher Andre Pallante: The University of California-Irvine product struck out two — including Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz — in his scoreless inning of work on Friday. Pallante’s scoreless frame was his second scoreless outing of spring training. The former fourth-round pick from the 2019 MLB draft previously notched a save after throwing a scoreless inning on March 22 against the Marlins. Pallante has a 3.53 ERA in 135 innings pitched since making his professional debut in 2019.

Outfielder Ben DeLuzio: Facing major league talent, DeLuzio found success as the plate. He singled twice off of Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas who was getting some non-Grapefruit League work in during an intrasquad game on the back-fields. But with Yadier Molina also getting work in behind the plate as he prepares for his Grapefruit League debut, DeLuzio’s attempt to steal second base after his second single was thwarted by the nine-time Gold Glove catcher.

Righthanded pitcher James Naile: Naile, a 20th round pick by the Oakland A’s during the 2015 MLB draft, Naile struck out two batters and logged a scoreless eighth inning in Friday’s 5-4 win over Washington. Prior to Friday’s outing, Naile had only thrown 1/3 of an inning in the Grapefruit League. Since beginning his career in the minor-leagues, Naile has 4.30 ERA in 610 innings since 2015.

Misses

Righthanded pitcher Freddy Pacheco: After throwing a scoreless inning in his first Grapefruit League game despite giving up hard contact, Pacheco gave up two runs to the visiting Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Pacheco began his day by striking out right fielder Gerardo Parra swinging on a 94 mph fastball, but gave up a solo home run to catcher Riley Adams in the next at-bat. Pacheco also hit center fielder Victor Robles with a pitch and gave up an RBI double to second baseman Cesar Hernandez before he was able to finish the inning.

(Daniel Guerrero is the newest member of our Cardinals coverage team. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage of the minor leagues, Cardinals history, videos and podcasts coming your way April 5 with the all new STL Pinch Hits—available online and as a mobile app.)

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.