As he continues his rehab assignment that has supplemented a spring training during which he was sidelined by a lower back injury, Paul DeJong has shown some productivity while with Class AAA Memphis. And what the former All-Star did Friday night was his most productive performance thus far.

DeJong went three-for-four with a home run, double, single, and six RBIs. He came up a triple shy of the cycle after he singled home a run in the first inning, cleared the bases with a double in the second, and belted a two-run homer in the fourth. The final two trips to the plate in Memphis’ 11th consecutive win, resulted in a strikeout and a walk for DeJong.

Along with DeJong’s six-RBI performance, these are some of the notable performances on Friday around the Cardinals’ minor league affiliates:

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): The three-hit, six-RBI night improved DeJong to 12-for-34 (.353) with two home runs and 14 RBIs in nine games since his rehab assignment moved from Class Low-A Palm Beach to Class AAA Memphis. DeJong began his rehab one-for-nine after three games in Class Low-A.

By rule, DeJong, who began his rehab assignment on April 6, can only spend 20 days in the minors for his rehab assignment. That limit is approaching this week.

The Paul DeJong game pic.twitter.com/guLfxSR417 — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 22, 2023

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: From the leadoff spot, Winn went two-for-four with a double and a walk. A successful attempt to steal third base gave Winn, who played second base in the win, his eighth stolen base of the season. The multi-hit day improved Winn’s average to .222 and on-base percentage to .284. As a base stealer, Winn is eight-for-eight on attempts.

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: Hjerpe collected the first professional win of his career as he reached a season-high five innings during his start in game 1 of a seven-inning doubleheader. Hjerpe (1-1) allowed three runs on two hits — both of which were home runs — and struck out five while walking three batters on 81 pitches (48 strikes).

The two home runs Hjerpe gave up came on pitches he left over the middle of the plate. The first of the two was a two-run homer with two outs in the third inning. Hjerpe had not given up a hit up to that point.

In his previous two starts, Hjerpe did not get past the fourth inning. The former first-round pick during the 2022 MLB draft has allowed at least one home run, walked at least three batters, and struck out at least five or more hitters in each of his first three minor league starts of his career. He owns a 7.50 ERA, collected 16 strikeouts, and walked nine batters across 12 innings.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Following a 16-game stretch without a home run to start the year, the 2022 MiLB home run leader left the yard for the first time in 2023. Gomez launched a 430-foot solo home run in the sixth inning of Memphis’ win. The ball Gomez sent up the berm in center field had an exit velocity of 106.4 mph, per statcast, making it the hardest-hit ball of the night between Memphis and Indianapolis.

2022 MiLB home run leader Moisés Gómez connected on his first home run of the 2023 season. His first of the season is a 430-foot solo shot with a 106.4 mph exit velocity, per statcast. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/zJZPauc5dn — Daniel Guerrero (@TheDanGuerrero) April 22, 2023

Gomez, who added a double with a 100.4 mph exit velocity to his night, is batting .262 with a .644 OPS over his first 65 at-bats in Class AAA. He’s doubled four times and driven in six runs.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: Walsh extended his scoreless streak to start the year to 6 1/3 innings across six appearances with a scoreless relief inning against Indianapolis. To begin the season, Walsh has allowed just one hit and walked three batters. He’s secured two holds.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Hansen, the Cardinals’ third-round pick in the 2022 draft, struck out seven batters across six scoreless innings in his start for Palm Beach. The left-hander allowed one hit — a single in the fourth inning — and walked two batters on 71 pitches (50 strikes) as he induced 15 swing-and-misses and kept Dunedin hitters to an average exit velocity of 84.1 mph, per statcast.

Since making his professional debut on April 8, Hansen is 1-0 in three starts. He’s struck out 17 batters, walked six, and maintained a 1.20 ERA in his introduction to professional baseball.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Amid a sluggish start to the season, Baez went one-for-four and struck out twice. The only hit the 19-year-old has on Friday was a single pulled to left field that registered a 107.4 mph exit velocity making it the hardest-hit ball between Dunedin and Palm Beach hitters. Baez, a second-round pick in 2021, also stole his first base of the season in Palm Beach’s win. Baez is four-for-30 (.133) with a .555 OPS to start the season.