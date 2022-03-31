Minor-league report: Thompson, Pacheco turn in scoreless outings

JUPITER, Fla. — Coming out of an off-day at minor-league camp, all four Cardinals minor-league affiliates were in action Wednesday against the neighboring Miami Marlins minor-league teams at Roger Dean Stadium.

Here are some notable performances from the back fields from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Hits

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson: Thompson threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, one walk and no runs. One of the top pitching prospects in the system, Thompson has made just one appearance in the Grapefruit League and has spent most of his preseason throwing in back-field games. Thompson’s lone appearance was a 2/3-inning outing in which he gave up three runs on three hits and struck out two batters.

Right-handed pitcher Freddy Pacheco: In one inning, Pacheco struck out one batter and had his fastball reach in the 95-96 mph range. Like Thompson, the 23-year-old Pacheco has had limited action in the Grapefruit League. Through Wednesday, he had logged two innings while allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and one home run in Grapefruit League action.

Outfielder Tommy Jew: Playing in left field, Jew helped keep the Marlins scoreless with his defensive gem in the second inning. After first baseman Nic Ready pulled a ball high into the Jupiter winds off Thompson, Jew tracked the ball and timed his leap to pull it back into the field of play, robbing Ready of a two-run homer.

Jew, 24, was the Cardinals' 13th-round pick (395 overall) in the 2019 MLB draft. The 2021 minor-league season was his first of professional baseball. He hit .195/.307/.622 with no home runs and drove in five runs across 75 games with Class Low-A and Class High-A.

Right-handed pitcher Dalton Roach: Roach threw four innings, allowing one run, and struck out five batters before his day was done. Roach limited opposing hitters to soft contact and collected three of his five strikeouts in his first two innings. Predominantly a starter in 2021, Roach finished the season with a 5.65 ERA in 24 outings with Class AA Springfield. He threw 114 2/3 innings and struck out a 119 batters.

(Daniel Guerrero is the newest member of our Cardinals coverage team. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage of the minor leagues, Cardinals history, videos and podcasts coming your way April 5 with the all new STL Pinch Hits—available online and as a mobile app.)

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.