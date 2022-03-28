Minor-league report: Walker triples in back-field game; Burleson breaks spring-training slump

JUPITER, Fla. — As the start to the minor-league season gets closer and rosters begin to take shape, Cardinals minor leaguers continued their spring training Saturday and Sunday. While some got their reps on the Roger Dean Stadium back fields, others had the opportunity to face top-shelf major-league pitching on the road against the New York Mets.

Here are some notable performances from over the weekend among Cardinals minor leaguers:

Hits

Third baseman Jordan Walker: The former first-round pick from the 2020 MLB draft had been 1-for-5 in two Grapefruit League games, but he found success on the back fields. Walker went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while playing with the Class AAA Memphis group Saturday.

Shortstop Masyn Winn: Winn flashed some of his speed and ability to drive the ball in action against a visiting Mets minor-league squad. In his first at-bat, Winn brought home a run on a sacrifice fly to left field. Later in the contest, he lifted a ball over center fielder Matt Rudick’s head, and with his speed raced to third for a stand-up triple. Through his first pro season in 2021, Winn hit .242/.324/.356 with 19 doubles. He stole 32 bases and was caught five times across Class Low-A and Class High-A.

Outfielder Alec Burleson: Facing a pair of former Cy Young winners, Burleson showed well against Mets Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on Sunday. Burleson, who had gone hitless until Sunday, finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate with two singles. His first hit came on a line-drive single to center field off deGrom after falling behind 0-2 in the count. He singled off Scherzer in the seventh inning on another line drive to center field.

Infielder Adari Grant: On Saturday, Grant found success at the plate and on the basepaths. As a pinch-runner for Yadier Molina — who took at-bats on the back field in preparation for his Grapefruit League debut — Grant stole second base. The 18-year-old also drilled a ball into the left-field corner for a triple that brought in two runs.

Misses

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy: Taking the bump to face a Class AAA Jacksonville group that included newly acquired Marlins slugger Jorge Soler, McGreevy threw 3 2/3 inning and allowed three runs on four hits. He got the best of Soler during their final two encounters as McGreevy struck out the 2021 World Series MVP swinging and later got him to ground out on soft contact in his final at-bat.

Infielder Kramer Robertson: Robertson went 0-for-4 facing deGrom and Scherzer after being a late add to Sunday’s starting lineup once Nolan Gorman was scratched due to lower-back tightness. A career .249 hitter across four minor-league seasons, Robertson struck out swinging three times, one coming against deGrom and the other two against Scherzer.

Minor-league roster moves

RHP Seth Elledge released by Class AAA Memphis Redbirds

Elledge posted a 4.63 ERA in 23 1/3 innings during his first two big-league seasons in 2020 and 2021 with Cardinals.

LHP Evan Kruczynski released by Class AA Springfield Cardinals

Across four seasons in the minors — all of which were spent within the Cardinals system — Kruczynski logged 350 1/3 innings and had a 4.79 ERA.

