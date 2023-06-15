After seeing improved hard contact during spring training and in his start to the season with Class AAA Memphis, Cardinals prospect Ivan Herrera produced another emphatic swing on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old catching prospect connected on a solo home run during the first game of Memphis’s doubleheader vs. Jacksonville that sailed 432 feet and jumped off his bat with a 113.3 mph exit velocity. By the end of Wednesday, Herrera’s solo shot was the third hardest-hit ball across 16 Triple-A games played and was the fourth furthest traveled, per Statcast.

Our @NobodyTrashesTN clean-up batter clubs this one WAYYYYYYY outta there pic.twitter.com/XtGbNZlIlE — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 14, 2023

Herrera’s home run gave him seven on the season and raised his RBI total to 35. A year ago, Herrera homered six times and drove in 34 runs across 65 games at the Triple-A level. He’s surpassed both totals in 44 games while also hitting .297 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .545 slugging percentage.

Since the start of June, Herrera, the Cardinals’ minor league player of May, has gone 11-for-36 (.306) with 11 RBIs and a .611 slugging percentage. He’s hit safely in eight of the last nine games he’s played.

Here are some other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez provided Memphis’s only other run in the first game of its doubleheader against Jacksonville when he connected on a 419-foot solo homer in the seventh inning of a 10-2 loss. The home run propelled Gomez to a tie for second in the International League for the home run lead. He is tied with three other players for second place and trails current Cardinals rookie Luken Baker by one home run for the league lead. Sixteen of Gomez’s 17 home runs have come in the 24-year-old’s last 33 games.

Memphis OF Moisés Gómez (AAA) crushes his 17th HR of the season, one shy of the @MiLB lead.



Gomez has hit 16 home runs over his last 33 games, dating to May 6. pic.twitter.com/s7RocLfZvK — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 14, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: After completing a career-high five innings in his most recent start, Bedell matched that mark on Wednesday. Bedell, a former fourth-round pick and a University of Missouri product, threw five scoreless frames and limited Lansing hitters to two hits and one walk during Peoria’s 4-3 win. He struck out four batters on a career-high 70 pitches. The only two hits Bedell allowed were singles in the first and second innings. Bedell, 23, lowered his ERA to 2.58 with the start. He’s struck out 54 batters over 45 1/3 innings.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Mautz pitched just one inning and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk vs. St. Lucie before a weather delay that lasted one hour and 42 minutes cut his start short. Mautz, the Cardinals' second-round pick in 2022, had completed six innings in four of his previous five starts entering Wednesday.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: From Springfield’s leadoff spot, Antico went one-for-one with four walks, two runs scored, and stole two bases in the S-Cards’ 6-2 win over Tulsa. The four walks by Antico were the most he’s drawn in a game since Sept. 3, 2021, when he walked five times while in Class Low-A just a few months after getting drafted in the eighth round of the 2021 draft. On top of leading the Cardinals’ farm system in stolen bases with 67 a season ago, he also drew a system-high 71 walks in 131 games. Across 58 games in Double-A this year, Antico has walked 33 times.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old backstop went hitless in three at-bats and struck out looking once. The hitless game dropped the switch-hitter’s average to .250 and OPS to .707 through 45 games. The 45-game mark matched a career-high for Bernal, who appeared in the same amount for Palm Beach in 2022 and slashed .256/.316/.455 with seven homers and eight doubles. He’s homered twice, doubled nine times, and slugged .344 so far in 2023.

Infielder Jose Fermin, Florida Complex League (rehab): Fermin went hitless in four at-bats for the FCL Cardinals during his first rehab appearance as he works back from a quad strain that landed him on the injured list in early March. Fermin, 24, was traded from Cleveland to St. Louis in exchange for cash this past November. He is on the 40-man roster.