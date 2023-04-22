Right-handed pitching prospect and the Cardinals' 2021 first-round draft pick Michael McGreevy received his first promotion to Class AAA Memphis, the club announced on Saturday.

McGreevy, 22, began the 2023 MiLB season in Class AA Springfield, where he ended the 2022 season after 20 starts. The former first-round selection made three starts for Springfield to begin the new year and went 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in 18 2/3 innings. He compiled 16 strikeouts and walked just one batter in that stretch.

In both of his last two outings, McGreevy completed at least seven innings with his longest being a 7 2/3 inning start during which he allowed one run and didn’t walk a batter on April 13. That start qualified as the longest of the San Clemente, Calif. native’s professional career.

The most recent of McGreevy’s starts matched a career-best in strikeouts with nine as he tossed seven innings, and allowed two runs and no walks on Friday. Prior to this season, McGreevy had not completed seven innings in a minor league start.

Since making his pro debut following the 2021 MLB draft, the UC Santa Barbara product has gone 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts over 170 2/3 innings. McGreevy, who the Post-Dispatch ranked fifth among Cardinals prospects to begin the 2023 season, has produced a 52.4% groundball rate over his career, according to FanGraphs.

McGreevy joins a Memphis rotation with fellow 2021 draft pick and 2022 Cardinals minor league pitcher of the year Gordon Graceffo and left-handers Matthew Liberatore and Connor Thomas.