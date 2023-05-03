Prior to making his season and minor league debut on April 7 in a start for Class High-A Peoria, Cardinals prospect Cooper Hjerpe went nearly 300 days between appearances in an official game. The last time Hjerpe, 22, had pitched in a game was on June 12 when he started for Oregon State in an NCAA regional against Auburn.

Then came his minor league debut on April 7, when he gave up three runs and struck out six in 3 1/3 innings in a start for Peoria.

“It’s been a damn long time,” Hjerpe said the day following his MiLB debut.

Now, through his first four starts as a pro, Hjerpe has found himself back in the flow of baseball after not seeing game action for over nine months and is working through some adjustments.

Hjerpe (1-2) owns a 6.75 ERA across 16 innings this season. His longest start to begin the season was a five-inning outing on April 21 when he reached a season-high 81 pitches. Over that stretch, he's struck out 23 batters — tied for ninth most in the Midwest League entering Tuesday — allowed 14 walks, and been hit for a league-high six homers.

After pitching in the Pac-12, he’s noticed the leap in the quality of hitters.

“The main thing is that all of these guys were the dude at wherever they came from. Wherever they got drafted from,” Hjerpe said in a recent phone interview. “Whether it was college or high school, they were the guy to beat wherever they were. Understanding that and then making sure that you're not trying to pitch to their weaknesses but pitching to your strengths at the same time — or for the most part pitch to your strengths.”

And he's trying not to fall behind.

“Just getting ahead of hitters and then not falling behind 2-0, 3-0 where they have the green light, you're getting a fastball down the middle or something down the middle and they're going to be on time for it,” Hjerpe said on early susceptibility to the home run ball. “That's the biggest thing. ... These guys are good. You make a mistake, more times than not, they're going to punish you for it.”

Hjerpe ended his collegiate career at Oregon State by going 11-2 with a 2.53 ERA, 161 strikeouts and 23 walks across 103 1/3 innings. Following the draft, Hjerpe did not appear in a minor league game due to his workload for the Beavers. His work was limited to bullpen sessions and live sessions at the Cardinals' complex in Jupiter, Fla.

His placement in High-A comes a year after 2021 draft picks Michael McGreevy (first round) and Gordon Graceffo (fifth round) began at that level a season ago before reaching Class AAA this year.

“Given the success he (Hjerpe) had at college, we thought it would be worth giving him that shot and obviously his first outing we're pretty pleased with,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in mid-April. “Hopefully he can take it and run with it. We've had past success sticking some of our higher level college picks at that level…. Excited to see what he can do.”

Finding his command and getting ahead of batters has been at the forefront of Hjerpe’s adjustments as he gets his first few innings of professional baseball under his belt.

Hjerpe, who allowed two walks per nine innings in his final collegiate season, has issued at least three walks in each of his first four starts and owns an 18.2% walk rate, per FanGraphs, despite striking out at least five or more each time out. The lefty’s 14 walks tie him for the Midwest League lead.

He’s learned he does not need to be “too nasty.”

“I'm not trying to be too fine out there,” Hjerpe said. “I'm trying to go out there and throw strikes. That's my job. That's in the job description. Whether it's missing by a half inch or half centimeter or whole baseball, it's a different zone compared to college and I got to get used to it. At the end of the day, I mean, there's not much else to it. Just got to be more consistent in the zone and we'll work on it...”