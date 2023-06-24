In his first start since April 28, Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo completed three innings and gave up two runs on 41 pitches during Class AAA Memphis’s 7-5 road loss to Iowa.

Graceffo, who missed nearly seven weeks of the season because of right shoulder inflammation, made his return to the mound with a two-inning relief appearance on June 17 in Jacksonville, Florida. Back in his familiar role as a starter, the 23-year-old struck out two and did not walk a batter as he continues to build up his pitch count in his return from injury.

The former fifth-round pick gave up a run on a forceout in the first inning after he allowed a leadoff double and a one-out single to start his outing. He worked around a single in the second inning and retired the first two batters he faced to begin the third, but surrendered a two-out solo homer on a fastball he placed high-and-away to a left-handed hitter before completing his final frame. The righty ended his outing by striking out former big leaguer David Bote swinging on a slider thrown low-and-away.

Thirty-three of Graceffo’s 41 pitches were for strikes. His fastball touched 98.7 mph, averaged 94.8 mph, and led to three swings-and-misses. His slider and changeup both induced two whiffs apiece.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Rajcic allowed three runs and struck out a career-high eight batters across 5 1/3 innings in Palm Beach’s 3-0, weather-shortened loss to Daytona. The 2022 sixth-round pick gave up eight hits which included an RBI double in the first inning, a solo home run in the third, and another solo home run in the fifth. Moments after Rajcic was removed with runners on first and second base and one out in the sixth, lightning in the area stopped play and led to the completion of the ballgame. The UCLA product owns a 1.89 ERA across 62 innings.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond launched himself into the home run lead for Cardinals minor leaguers with a solo shot to center that gave him his 19th home run of the season. Redmond, 26, leads the Texas League in home runs and trails Angels minor leaguer Jo Adell by two homers for the MiLB lead. The first baseman’s solo blast opened the scoring in Springfield’s 8-5 road loss to Frisco and was his third in his last 27 games. Redmond homered 16 times and slugged .654 in his first 37 games to begin 2023, but has posted a .374 slugging percentage and had 10 extra-base hits in his last 88 at-bats.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: The 2022 fourth-round pick continued his hot streak at the plate with a two-for-four game that included two doubles and four RBIs. The first of Crooks’ two doubles came with two outs in the fifth inning and scored shortstop Jeremy Rivas after he too doubled. Crooks doubled again in the eighth to bring home three runs and pad Peoria’s lead in its 10-0 road win against Quad Cities. With the two-hit, four-RBI performance, Crooks has batted .308 with four doubles, four home runs, and 16 RBIs in his last 12 games. Following a slow start to his first full season of minor league baseball, Crooks is slashing .225/.333/.375 with 32 RBIs on the year.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: A bottom of the ninth inning that began with a walk and a hit by pitch to the first two batters he faced ended in walk-off fashion and Walsh's fifth blown save of 2023. After allowing the first two batters to reach base, Walsh gave up a run on a one-out single. He surrendered a three-run home run in the next at-bat to seal a 7-5 Redbirds loss after they led 5-3 to begin the ninth. With the four runs he allowed on Friday night, Walsh’s ERA jumped to 4.78. He’s given up nine runs (eight earned) in his last seven innings.