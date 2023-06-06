Less than two months into his first fully healthy season as a minor leaguer led Cardinals pitching prospect Ian Bedell back into a role he’s previously had a liking to.

Bedell, 24, who began the 2023 season as a reliever in Class High-A Peoria’s bullpen, was moved to a spot in the Chiefs’ rotation in early May. In five starts since making the switch, The former fourth-round pick from the 2020 draft is 0-1 with a 3.26 ERA.

“It's good to be back as a starter. I think that's where I'm at my highest level of comfort,” Bedell said during a phone interview near the end of May. “I enjoyed coming out of the 'pen. The adrenaline rush, there's nothing like that. But at the same time, having a set routine and knowing exactly what you're going to do every single day is also nice as well.”

“I guess excitement is probably a pretty good word for it,” he later said of moving to a starting role.

Before he was moved into Peoria’s rotation, Bedell posted a 1.13 ERA and struck out 31 batters in 16 innings out of the bullpen. Now fully healthy, had given some length as he provided outings of three or more innings twice and completed at least two innings in three of his seven total appearances.

The innings he provided out of the Peoria bullpen helped him smooth the transition to becoming a starter, where he has tossed 19 1/3 innings, struck out 15, and completed a season-high four innings in four of his five starts.

Since becoming a starter, Bedell’s groundball rate has increased from 19% to 36%, per Baseball-Reference, while his batting average allowed has gone from a .242 average to .211.

“Probably just as cliché as it is, getting to two strikes as quick as possible and trying to put guys away as quick as possible as well,” he said. “In, college, they always preached the first two out of three pitches for strikes and put yourself in at least a 1-2 count or try and win as many 1-1 counts as possible, which everybody knows hitters don't hit nearly as well in a 1-2 count as they do on a 2-1 count. Trying to attack the zone with three different pitches and keep guys off balance, whether it's pitching backwards, throwing inside and then low and away or throwing up and then going in.

”Just trying to mix different aspects of the game to attack a hitter.”

Bedell has allowed a lower OPS to hitters since his role switched but has produced a 19.5% strikeout as a starter compared to the 41.3% clip he held out of the bullpen, per FanGraphs.

“You're still out there trying to get out as quick as possible and as strikeouts happen, they happen,” Bedell said. “There definitely are certain situations in which you need a strikeout -- a weak pop fly to not allow runners to advance. But you're still out there trying to induce weak contact quickly.”

Bedell didn’t have much starter experience in the minors before this season. His first season of professional baseball was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and, due to Tommy John surgery and some setbacks, the Mizzou product was limited to a total of 8 1/3 innings during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The 24-year-old made five career starts for Mizzou between 2018 and 2020 with four of those being outings he made in 2020 before the NCAA Division I season came to a halt. He did, however, get experience in his current role during the summer of 2019, when he started in six games and posted a 0.59 ERA in the Cape Cod League — the top collegiate summer league.

“Just with the frequency of starts, transitioning from a bullpen role at Missouri to a starter role out there, that part was probably more helpful in the sense of helping me find my routine and sticking with it at Missouri and then now moving back into that routine here,” he said.

FCL and DSL seasons begin

Both Cardinals affiliates in the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League began their short seasons on Monday. The short-season affiliates will play up until the end of August and feature some of the Cardinals’ younger minor leaguers.

The FCL Cardinals, who play on backfields of spring training complexes and in stadiums like Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, will primarily play against other rookie ball affiliates from teams who train near Jupiter including the Marlins, Astros, Nationals, and Mets.

Prospects Luis Pino, a 19-year-old outfielder signed in 2021 out of Cuba, and Adari Grant, a 19-year-old middle infielder signed in 2021 from the Bahamas, highlight the rookie affiliate’s roster to open the season.

Overseas in the Dominican Republic, the DSL Cardinals' schedule pits them against other Dominican rookie ball affiliates from around MLB. The DSL Cardinals roster includes 17-year-old righty Reiner Lopez, who was the Cardinals' headline signee in January when the international signing window opened, 18-year-old right-hander Jovi Galvez, and switch-hitting, 17-year-old shortstop Bracewell Taveras.