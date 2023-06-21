Taking the mound in his native city of Davenport, Iowa — the same area where he once saw future Cardinals like Kolten Wong and Matt Adams play as minor leaguers — prospect Ian Bedell spun 4 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out five batters for Class High-A Peoria on Tuesday.

The right-handed Cardinals prospect didn’t walk a batter in his start and scattered three hits in Peoria’s 3-2 win over Quad Cities. Bedell, 23, exited the game an out shy of completing a career-best five innings for a third consecutive turn.

Bedell surrendered a pair of two-out singles in the first inning then retired the next 11 batters he faced. A one-out single in the fifth inning followed by a strikeout on his 76th pitch of the evening bookended the righty's start.

The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick from the 2020 draft and University of Missouri product reached a career-high in pitches during the outing. The scoreless start lowered Bedell’s ERA to 2.34 across 50 innings in High-A. Since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation in early May, Bedell owns a 3.38 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and has fanned 23 batters.

Here are some other notable Cardinals minor league performances:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn tripled, drove in two runs, and walked once in Memphis’s 8-5 road win against Iowa to give him his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. The 21-year-old has hit safely in 13 of the 17 games he’s appeared in during June and in 31 of his last 39 games. It is during that stretch that Winn slashed .284/.363/.414 with 16 RBIs. Winn, who leads all minor leaguers in plate appearances with 322, is batting .260 with a .716 OPS.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: The catching prospect went two-for-three with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base — his second of the season — in Peoria’s road win. Crooks’ two-hit game raised his average to .220, making it the highest it’s been since it sat at .224 on May 6. In his last 10 games, the former fourth-round pick is 12-for-39 (.308 average) with four home runs and nine RBIs.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Despite giving up three runs in the first inning and another in the second, Mautz left his start for Palm Beach after 5 1/3 innings, 54 pitches (36 of which were strikes), and four runs allowed. Mautz, who matched a season-high in runs allowed, also matched a season-high in walks with four. The 2022 second-round pick’s struggles in his first inning of work included giving up two doubles, two walks, a single, and hitting a batter.

Catcher Pedro Pages, Class AA Springfield: With Springfield trailing 8-7 with two outs in the ninth inning vs. Frisco, Pages battled back from an 0-2 count and belted a two-run home run that propelled the S-Cards to a 10-7 come-from-behind win. The home run was Pages’ 8th of the year and a highlighted his two-for-five game that included a double and three RBIs. He boosted his OPS to .852 in the process. The 24-year-old has homered twice in the ninth inning this season, but Tuesday’s home run from was the only one of the pair of that elevated Springfield into a lead.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho snapped a 36-game drought without a home run when connected on a solo shot in the fourth inning of Palm Beach’s 10-3 loss to Daytona. Although he slashed .344/.442/.405 in his last 131 at-bats prior to Tuesday’s series opener, Cho had not homered since April 27. Cho walked twice in the road loss, raising his season total to 33. At the start of Tuesday, Cho’s 14.8% walk rate was the 10th highest among qualified Cardinals minor leaguers, per FanGraphs.