A day after he was recognized as the Cardinals minor-league player for the month of May, Ivan Herrera on Tuesday displayed much of that productivity that earned him the accolade.

Herrera went two-for-four with a single, solo home run, and thwarted a stolen base attempt during Class AAA Memphis’s 4-3 win over Rays’ affiliate, Durham. The home run gave Memphis a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning of the series-opening win and was the catching prospect’s fifth of the season. It also marked the first for Herrera, 23, since May 23.

With the two-hit game on Tuesday, Herrera is five-for-17 in his first four games to begin June. He’s collected a hit in 19 of his last 22 games played and hasn’t gone without a hit in consecutive games since going hitless in eight at-bats in games on April 26 and April 27.

Following a start to the season that included a .230 average and a .775 OPS in his first 17 games, Herrera slashed .353/.494/.632 with 11 doubles, and 16 RBIs in 18 games during May. The 23-year-old backstop walked more times (18) than he struck out (15). The award was Herrera’s first organizational player of the month recognition and made him the first catcher to earn the accolade since Carson Kelly did in May 2017.

The consistent offense has elevated Herrera’s average to .295 and OPS to .955. He leads all Memphis hitters in doubles with 17 and is ninth in the International League with a .428 on-base percentage.

Here are some other notable minor-league performances:

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy allowed two runs across 5 2/3 innings to give him his eighth consecutive Triple-A start of at least five innings or more. The 2021 first-round pick got seven groundball outs but gave up regular hard contact to Durham hitters.

McGreevy surrendered a double and a single on two pitches to begin his start The two hits were followed by a single to Rays’ top first base prospect Kyle Manzardo that loaded the bases with no outs in the frame. A run scored on a sacrifice fly that became a double play at second when Manzardo was tagged out by second baseman Kramer Robertson after attempting to advance on the relay throw to Robertson that involved center fielder Dylan Carlson and shortstop Masyn Winn. McGreevy allowed a second run to score in the inning on a two-out single to former big-leaguer Ben Gamel.

McGreevy limited Durham to three hits through the rest of his outing but was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning after he gave up back-to-back walks. Both runners he left were stranded by reliever Ryan Loutos.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson, Class AAA Memphis: In his first rehab appearance since sustaining a left ankle injury in mid-May, Carlson went one-for-one with a single as a left-handed hitter and a walk. Carlson played five innings in center field and was credited with an outfield assist in the first inning.

Catcher Pedro Pages, Class AA Springfield: Pages drilled a two-run home as a part of a two-for-four performance that included three RBIs in Springfield’s 6-1 win. The homer gave Pages three in three consecutive games played and four in his last five games. During that span, the catching prospect has driven in 11 runs and collected seven hits in his previous 19 at-bats. Across 44 games this season, Pages is batting .284 with six home runs, 30 RBIs, and an .835 OPS.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 third-round pick struck out seven batters and allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings during his start against Marlins’ affiliate, Jupiter. Hansen got 13 swing-and-misses on 95 pitches. Six of the whiffs the lefty induced came on his changeup, four were on his slider, and three were via his fastball.

The only run Hansen allowed before his departure came in the fifth inning when he allowed a leadoff single followed by a triple. Hansen lowered his ERA to 3.54 and has struck out 61 batters in 48 1/3 innings for an 11.36 strikeouts per nine innings rate over his 10 starts.