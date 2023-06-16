A home run drought that lasted 16 games ended on Thursday for Cardinals prospect Joshua Baez.

The 19-year-old outfielder pulled an elevated fastball to left-center field for a two-run homer in his first at-bat of Class Low-A Palm Beach’s 8-7 loss to St. Lucie. The two-run blast from Baez — the Cardinals’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft — was his first since May 16 and just his third of the season. His only other home run in 2023 came on April 12.

Joshua Baez puts us on the board after this crushing this 107.2 mph homer! pic.twitter.com/SKAZHHySlp — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) June 15, 2023

In the 16 games between hitting his last two home runs, Baez went 12-for-49 (.245 average) and produced a .403 on-base percentage. The two-run homer on Thursday was Baez’s only hit, as he finished the day batting .221 and with a .726 OPS across 37 games in Low-A.

These are some other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks’ solo home run in the second inning of Peoria’s 4-3 loss to Lansing gave the 21-year-old his fifth of the year and fourth over his last seven games. Since June 6, the former fourth-round pick is eight-for-28 (.286 average) with four home runs and eight RBIs. He had homered just once in his first 44 games to begin the season and slugged .293 in 147 at-bats prior to the recent power surge.

Outfielder Luis Pino, Florida Complex League: The 19-year-old went three-for-four with a double and an RBI in his season debut for the FCL Cardinals. Pino, a native of Cuba, was one of the Cardinals' top international signings in 2021. The 2023 season is Pino’s third in the minor leagues and his second consecutive that has begun in the Florida Complex League. Pino appeared in 31 FCL games in 2022 and slashed .216/.321/.361 with five doubles and three home runs.

Shortstop Jeremy Rivas, Class High-A Peoria: With a zero-for-three game that included a walk and a strikeout, Rivas’ average dipped to .233 on the year. Rivas — the youngest player in big-league camp this past spring — is now six-for-36 (.167 average) in his last 10 games for Peoria. The 20-year-old has seen his OPS lower to .645 through over 52 High-A games.

Right-handed pitcher Juan Gerardo Salas, Florida Complex League: In his second start of the year, Salas tossed five scoreless innings and limited the opposition to two hits in the FCL Cardinals’ contest against the FCL Marlins. Salas, a 20-year-old native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, has allowed two runs and five hits in his first 10 innings of the short-season FCL. The first two starts of 2023 were the righty’s first stateside outings after he spent the last two seasons pitching in the Dominican Summer League. Salas signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2019.