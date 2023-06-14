In search of a bounce back after he struggled offensively to begin the year with Class Low-A Palm Beach, Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez’s Tuesday performance was a step in the right direction.

Baez, 19, went two-for-three with a walk and a stolen base during Palm Beach’s series-opening loss to Mets affiliate, St. Lucie. For Baez, the multi-hit game was his second-consecutive multi-hit performance and improved him to 10-for-32 (.313) with seven walks and four stolen bases in his last 10 games. Baez, who has eight stolen bases on the year, has swiped a bag in each of his last three games played.

With the two-hit game, Baez is batting .226 with a .721 OPS in 35 Low-A games. The former second-round pick has struck out 49 times and drawn 17 walks this season. He was batting .193 and owned a .286 on-base percentage in his first 25 games of the year.

These are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor-league system:

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Scott stole his 45th base of the season during Peoria’s 3-2 road win against Lansing that got the club back to a .500 record for the first time since May 25. The stolen base put Scott two shy of the MiLB lead and was his 13th stolen base in June. He has been caught stealing just once in 14 attempts since the start of the month and is slashing .405/.500/.500 in his last 42 at-bats.

Right-handed pitcher Wilfredo Pereira, Class AA Springfield: Making his 10th start of the season, Pereira held Tulsa hitters to one run on five hits across seven innings in Springfield’s 9-3 series-opening road win. Pereira, 24, walked three batters and struck out six. The only run he allowed to Tulsa came on a home run in the fifth inning. Pereira, who pitched for Team Panama during the World Baseball Classic, lowered his ERA to 2.94 with the start.

The outing marked Pereira’s third consecutive quality start and his fifth in the last six times he’s started for Springfield. After sliding into the S-Cards’ rotation at the end of April once former first-round pick Michael McGreevy was promoted for Class AAA, Pereira has posted a 3.06 ERA across 53 innings.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico displayed a jolt with his bat and on the base paths Tuesday night. The 25-year-old outfielder connected on his ninth home run of the year as a part of a two-for-four performance from the leadoff spot that included a stolen base. Antico’s two-hit game improved his slash line to .264/.357/.481. The stolen base made him 20-for-24 on attempts through 57 games this season after he swiped 67 on 74 attempts in 2022.

Designated hitter L.J. Jones IV, Class AA Springfield: Jones connected on a solo home run to give him six on the season and make it back-to-back games that the 23-year-old went deep. The pair of home runs also accounted for his only two hits since May 16. Following a brief period of success at the plate in early May that included a 10-for-28 stretch in nine games, Jones had just one hit and four walks in his last nine games before Springfield’s series opener on Tuesday night. The 2020 fifth-round pick is batting .215 with a .296 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage on the year.