From the leadoff spot in Class AAA Memphis’s order Tuesday night, Cardinals shortstop prospect Masyn Winn had one of his more productive games at the Class AAA level.

The 21-year-old tied a season-high in hits as he went three-for-five with three singles and a run scored in Memphis’s 6-4 home win. Of Winn’s three singles that continued a productive recent stretch at the plate, only one had an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher.

After he batted .223 in 112 at-bats to begin the minor league season, Winn boosted his average to .240 with the multi-hit day. In his last seven games dating back to last April 25, Winn is batting .343 with four walks. He has struck out just six times in that stretch.

Along with Winn’s three-hit Tuesday night, these are some of the notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: Bedell continued to provide effective innings and length from the bullpen as he tossed 3 1/3 scoreless frames and struck out six in his outing for Peoria. Bedell, a University of Missouri product and 2020 fourth-round pick, lowered his ERA to 1.13 on the year as he reached a career-high in innings pitched. Through his first seven appearances in 2023, all of which have come in relief, Bedell has logged 16 innings, notched 31 strikeouts, and walked seven batters.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: The 27-year-old continued his scoreless streak out of the bullpen with a clean inning of work. Walsh did not allow a hit when he was brought in to pitch the eighth inning of a 5-4 ballgame but did walk two. He prevented any potential damage by ending the frame with a swinging striking out vs. rehabbing major leaguer Joey Wendle on a curveball. In nine scoreless innings of relief, Walsh has struck out eight and owns a 0.75 WHIP.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: With heavy use of a slider and cutter combo, Thomas Jacksonville allowed three runs on seven hits, walked four, and struck out five batters through 5 2/3 innings in his start vs. the Jumbo Shrimp. Thomas, who had walked four batters total in four starts to begin 2023, has issued eight walks in his last two outings combined. The seven hits allowed on Tuesday make it the fifth time in six of Thomas’s starts that he allowed six or more hits. The left-hander is allowing a .326 average to opposing hitters.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: As he looks to find more consistency and power following a relatively quiet start to the year, Gomez went two-for-three with a single, a triple, and an RBI vs. Jacksonville. The triple gave Gomez, the 2022 MiLB home run leader, just his eighth extra-base hit of the year. The 24-year-old is hitting .234 in 24 games to being the year and owns a .362 slugging percentage.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Known more for his base-stealing capabilities, Antico provided a jolt with his bat for Springfield when he connected on a 407-foot, three-run homer that had a 107 mph exit velocity. The home run was Antico’s third of the season and extended his hit streak to six consecutive games. After batting .186 across his first 12 games of the year, Antico is 11-for-38 (.290) in his last 10 games. The former eighth-round pick has produced two doubles, three homers, nine RBIs, and a .928 OPS during that stretch.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Coming off a month during which he posted a 1.25 ERA in his first 21 2/3 innings of professional baseball, Rajcic allowed three runs on four hits and walked two on Tuesday in his start for Palm Beach. The UCLA product and 2022 sixth-round draft pick allowed a three-run home run in the first inning of Palm Beach’s 9-5 win over Daytona and worked around trouble in the second inning when he got a strikeout and a forceout to leave the bases loaded. The four innings were the fewest Rajcic, 21, has pitched in his first five MiLB starts.

Graceffo placed on IL

Cardinals top pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo was moved to the 7-day injured list, it was announced by the club on Tuesday. An injury designation was not provided for Graceffo at the time of his movement to the IL.

Graceffo, 23, made five starts, totaled 22 innings and posted a 4.91 ERA with 20 strikeouts in his first month at the Class AAA level. His most recent start came on Friday when threw five innings, gave up six runs, and struck out three in the start.