Batting from the leadoff spot and serving as Memphis’s designated hitter, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn went one-for-four and drew a walk. Winn’s single came in his second at-bat of Memphis’s 5-3 home loss to Rays affiliate, Durham, and extended his hit streak to 16 consecutive games.

Since the hitting streak began on May 23 with a two-for-five performance, Winn has collected 24 hits in 75 at-bats and has had seven multi-hit performances. Twenty of Winn’s hits during the streak have been singles and have helped him produce a .320 average and a .370 on-base percentage in that span.

With his hitting streak still intact heading into Saturday and the 21-year-old continuing to get up to speed in Triple-A, Winn is batting .263 with a .336 average over 58 games for Memphis.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals' minor league affiliates:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Looking to carry his May success into June, Moises Gomez went one-for-three with an RBI double that scored Matt Koperniak in the fourth inning to give the Redbirds their first run of the home loss. Gomez’s double had a 109.9 mph exit velocity, per Statcast, which made it the hardest-hit ball put in play between both Memphis and Durham hitters on Friday night. After he homered an International League-high 12 times in May, Gomez is five-for-28 with seven RBIs through his first eight games in June.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks connected on a solo home run making it the second consecutive game the catching prospect has homered. Prior to hitting homers in back-to-back games for Peoria, Crooks did not home for 16 consecutive games from May 18 to June 7. The home run was his only one all season before Thursday. Crooks, who hit 21 homers in his final season at the University of Oklahoma before getting drafted has three home runs and a .335 slugging percentage in 46 games this year. The former fourth-round pick is batting .206 and owns a .339 on-base percentage.

Shortstop Jonathan Mejia, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The switch-hitting shortstop prospect collected his first hit at the Class Low-A level when he doubled to center field as a right-handed hitter. He struck out in his three other at-bats.

A year ago, during his first professional season, the then-17-year-old slashed .267/.418/.479 with 14 doubles, five home runs, and 34 RBIs in 45 Dominican Summer League games. Mejia — a native of the Dominican Republic — was the Cardinals' top international signing in 2022 when he signed as a 16-year-old. His signing bonus was the largest the Cardinals have given to a player as young as him.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Looking to break out of a slump, Baez went one-for-four with a single and three strikeouts. Baez, 19, also swiped his sixth stolen base of the season. Despite hitting safely in six of his last seven games, the 19-year-old and former second-round pick is batting .204 with a .676 OPS in 33 games for Palm Beach.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct the length of Winn's hit streak and accompanying stats.