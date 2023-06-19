Batting second and playing second base for Class AAA Memphis on Sunday, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn collected a season-high four hits to boost his average to .260 and continue his offensive bounce back after a sluggish April.

Winn, 21, singled three times and doubled once as a part of Memphis’s 10-4 road win. The performance from the shortstop prospect marked his fifth professional game with four or more hits. The last time Winn delivered such a performance came at the end of last July while with Class AA Springfield. His other three came while in Class High-A during the 2021 season.

With his four-hit game vs. Jacksonville, a Marlins’ affiliate, Winn has slashed .284/.363/.414 with three doubles, five home runs, and 16 RBIs since the start of May. He’s struck out 28 times in his last 39 games after striking out 29 times in his first 27 games at the Triple-A level.

The 21-year-old’s stretch of consistency has boosted his OPS from .610, which he ended April with, to a .710 mark after the Redbirds’ series finale against the Jumbo Shrimp.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: Back on the mound for the first time since April 28, Graceffo tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three batters in a relief appearance during Memphis’s 5-3 win on Saturday. Graceffo threw 30 pitches (21 strikes) and allowed three hits in the outing. His fastball touched 97 mph and averaged 94.8 mph, per Statcast. The former fifth-round pick and 2022 Cardinals minor league pitcher of the year was sidelined by shoulder inflammation that forced him on the IL. Graceffo, 23, made four starts and allowed 13 runs in 22 innings during his first month in Triple-A before the shoulder injury forced him out of action.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy secured his fifth win in Triple-A and delivered his sixth quality start of the year when he threw six innings, allowed two runs, and matched a career-high in strikeouts with nine on Saturday. McGreevy, who allowed seven runs and eight hits in three innings in his last start prior to Saturday, lowered his ERA with Memphis to 4.00. The former first-round pick did not walk a batter and induced six ground outs. He used his slider to get six whiffs on 13 swings from Jacksonville hitters.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: A successful stolen base attempt on Sunday during Peoria’s 7-6 win over Lansing moved Scott into sole possession of first place for the most stolen bases across the minors. Scott holds a one-stolen-base lead over recent Royals call-up Dairon Blanco. The speedy outfield prospect hasn’t been caught stealing in his last nine attempts. He's been thwarted on the base paths just once since the start of June. At the plate, Scott owns a .295 average and .799 OPS.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In doubleheader action on Sunday, Bernal combined to go three-for-six with a double, three RBIs, and two walks for Palm Beach. Bernal came into the weekend with a .198 average over his last 35 games dating back to May 2. The switch hitter, collected all three of his hits on Sunday as a left-handed hitter. The 19-year-old owns a .244 average and .732 OPS as a left-handed hitter and a .302 average and .752 OPS while batting from the right side. All 11 of his doubles this season have come as a lefty.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: Granillo allowed one unearned run and struck out three batters in two innings of relief work in Springfield’s 7-5 loss to Tulsa on Saturday. The outing lowered Granillo’s ERA to 4.59 across 33 1/3 innings at the Class AA level. Since allowing six earned runs in 1/3 of an inning on April 25, Granillo has given up six runs (four earned) in his last 25 1/3 innings. He’s fanned 29 batters and walked seven while maintaining a 1.42 ERA over that stretch.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho continued the bounce-back effort he began in May with two hits, two walks, two RBIs, and two stolen bases in Palm Beach’s doubleheader. The two hits improved his average to .290 and OPS to .798 on the year. After he slashed .148/.270/.352 in his first 16 games to begin the year, the 19-year-old owns a .353/.452/.410 slash line with 11 stolen bases in 34 games since the start of May.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: On top of furthering his home run lead in the Texas League, Redmond’s homer on Saturday tied Luken Baker and Moises Gomez for the most within the Cardinals’ minor league system at 18 on the year. The two-run home run in Springfield’s loss to Tulsa was Redmond’s second in his last 23 games. He had homed 16 times in 37 games to begin the 2023 season.