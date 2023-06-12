Cardinals outfield prospect Moises Gomez continued to climb the International League leaderboard on Sunday when he hit his 16th home run of the season during Class AAA Memphis’s 7-2 loss to Durham at AutoZone Park.

Gomez’s homer moved him into sole possession of fourth place in the International League and two shy of the MiLB lead. He sits two home runs behind Cardinals rookie Luken Baker, who debuted in the majors on June 4, and Angels minor leaguer Jo Adell for the lead across the minors.

A season after he led MiLB in home runs with 39 and set a single-season Cardinals minor league record in the process, Gomez has belted 15 home runs in his last 31 games. Over that stretch, he’s also driven in 29 runs, produced a .269 average, and a .657 slugging percentage in 134 at-bats. Gomez, 24, slugged .340 in 26 games before he found consistent power at the plate.

Our @NobodyTrashesTN clean-up hitter with his 16th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/CHvct1Z9qq — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2023

Here are other notable weekend performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class High-A Peoria: By tossing five innings of one-run ball on Saturday for the Chiefs, Hence earned the first win of his professional career. Hence, 20, made 24 starts and 31 career appearances before he took the mound for Peoria against Great Lakes. In those 24 starts, the righty had completed five or more innings once. The only previous start of five innings or more came on June 4 of this year. Over his last three starts in High-A, Hence has given up two runs in 14 innings, struck out 11 batters, and walked three.

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, Class AAA Memphis: Although he allowed one run and struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings, Thompson’s command issues persisted during his start on Saturday in the form of a season-high six walks. Forty-four of Thompson’s 80 pitches were strikes. The left-hander loaded the bases in the fourth inning after he walked two batters and then allowed a single with two outs. His outing came to an end after issuing a bases-loaded walk that plated the only run he was charged with.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy lasted three innings and surrendered seven earned runs and eight hits, making his Sunday start his shortest outing of the season. The 2021 first-round pick had completed five innings or more in each of his first eight starts at the Triple-A level prior to Sunday. McGreevy’s ERA at the Triple-A level jumped to 4.13 in 48 innings. He gave up two home runs and three doubles in the start against Durham.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho went four-for-five with a triple, an RBI, and a stolen base during Palm Beach’s 6-1 win against Jupiter. The four-hit day set a career-high for the 19-year-old. Since the start of May, Cho has batted .366 with a .462 on-base percentage in 119 plate appearances. The surge has boosted his average from .148 at the end of April to .290 after his four-hit game on Sunday. Cho’s .396 on-base percentage in 44 games in Low-A is 10th best in the Florida State League.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Rajcic lowered his ERA to a Florida State League-leading 1.74 after he threw six innings of one-run ball on Saturday against Jupiter. Rajcic, the Cardinals’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft, struck out seven batters and did not allow a walk for the second consecutive outing. The 21-year-old UCLA product has issued just six walks in 51 2/3 innings and notched 57 strikeouts since making his professional debut on April 7. At the start of Sunday, Rajcic’s 3.1% walk rate was the third lowest among all minor league pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched, per FanGraphs.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: With three stolen bases on Saturday and one on Sunday, Scott furthered his stolen base lead in the Midwest League and kept pace with Royals minor leaguer Dairon Blanco as the two race for the MiLB lead. The former fifth-round pick’s 44 stolen bases put him three shy of Blanco. Scott is 22 bags ahead of the next closest player in the Midwest League.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico, the Cardinals' minor league stolen base leader in 2022, swiped his 18th bag of the year and went three-for-five with a double on Sunday during Springfield’s 5-2 win over Northwest Arkansas. The multi-hit game continues a 24-game stretch for Antico during which he has batted .289 with a .398 on-base percentage and gone 15-for-18 on stolen base attempts. The consistency at the plate since mid-May has lifted his average from .237 to .260. and his OBP from .313 to .352 on the year.