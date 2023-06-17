In his first start since earning his first win in professional baseball, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence allowed one run on four hits across 4 1/3 innings during his Friday start for Class High-A Peoria. Hence, 20, recorded a career-high in pitches with 78 — 54 of which were strikes — and induced five groundouts vs. Lansing hitters.

The right-hander walked one batter and struck out four before he was removed after allowing a one-out single in the fifth inning. The runner Hence left on first base scored later in the inning as right-hander Edgar Manzo allowed three consecutive singles to the first three batters he faced in relief of Hence.

The start for Hence, whose fastball ranged from 96 mph to 99 mph on Friday, was his fifth consecutive outing of at least four innings. He’s allowed one or fewer runs in each of those five starts.

Since returning from the injured list on May 12, Hence has allowed 10 runs and struck out 27 batters in 27 1/3 innings. The former 63rd overall pick from the 2020 draft owns a 2.57 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP across 35 innings in 2023.

These are some other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor-league system:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez continued his home run resurgence when he belted a 431-foot solo shot to center field during the first game of Memphis’s doubleheader against Jacksonville. The 24-year-old’s home run was his 18th of the year, tying him with Cardinals rookie Luken Baker for the most within the Cardinals’ minor league system and putting him one shy of Angels minor leaguer Jo Adell for the most across the minors. Gomez, the 2022 MiLB home run leader with 39 during his first year in the Cardinals’ system, has homered five times since the start of June. Of his 18 homers this season, 17 have come in his last 34 games dating back to May 6.

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, Class AAA Memphis: Having completed back-to-back starts of at least four innings the last time he’s taken the mound, Thompson could not get through a fourth frame on Friday night. Thompson, the starter for Memphis in game two of its doubleheader, got through his first two innings of work on 27 pitches and limited Jacksonville to one run. But command issues in the third inning led to a 30-pitch frame that included three walks and a run. The struggles rolled over into the fourth where Thompson gave up two singles and a double that led to two runs before he could record three outs.

Thompson was lifted from the ballgame after 3 2/3 innings and 76 pitches (43 strikes). The left-hander was charged with five runs in the outing and had his ERA jump to 8.64 in eight starts since he was optioned to the minors.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: A pair of successful steal attempts in Peoria’s loss gave Scott 47 stolen bases on the year and a share of the MiLB lead. Scott, who went two-for-four from the leadoff spot, stole second and third base in the second inning vs. Lansing to tie Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco for the most in the minors. The 2022 fifth-round pick is 47-for-53 in attempts this year while batting .297 with a .379 on-base percentage as Peoria’s leadoff hitter. He has stolen 13 bags in June and has not been caught in his last eight attempts.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Rajcic lowered his ERA to 1.59 and improved his record to 5-2 with five scoreless innings in Palm Beach’s rain-shortened, five-inning win vs. St. Lucie. The sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft limited St. Lucie to four hits and a walk. He struck out three batters on 75 pitches (52 strikes) to give him 60 on the year across 56 2/3 innings. With the scoreless start, Rajcic has limited hitters to two runs (one earned) in his last 20 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: Walsh allowed two hits, one being a 442-foot leadoff solo home run, to the first two batters he faced in game one of Memphis’s doubleheader. The 27-year-old managed to escape the frame and close out the seven-inning win for the Redbirds by retiring three of the following four batters he faced despite issuing a two-out walk. The lone run allowed in the outing raised Walsh’s ERA to 3.00 over 24 innings. He’s allowed 11 runs in his last 14 2/3 innings of relief after beginning his year with 9 1/3 consecutive scoreless frames.

Graceffo activated from IL

Right-hander Gordon Graceffo (shoulder inflammation) was activated from the injured list on Friday. Graceffo has not pitched since April 28. He completed 22 innings, struck out 20 batters, and posted a 4.91 ERA in four Class AAA starts before he was sidelined.