Cardinals prospect Tink Hence delivered one of his most effective outings of his minor league career on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings and struck out seven batters in Class High-A Peoria’s 10-1 win against Quad Cities. Hence limited opposing hitters to two hits and didn’t walk a batter on an evening when he threw 59 pitches — 39 of which were strikes.

The 20-year-old’s five innings matched a career-high. His seven strikeouts were a season-high and put him one shy of matching a career-best he set in 2022 while in Class Low-A.

Despite giving up two singles, Hence faced the minimum in his five innings of work.

A single the right-hander allowed with two outs in the first inning to Royals minor leaguer Gavin Cross was negated four pitches later when Cross was caught stealing second base to end the frame. After retiring the next seven batters he faced, Hence allowed a single to River Town, but quieted any string of offense by picking off Town at first base during the next at-bat.

With the outing, Hence lowered his ERA to 2.25 across 40 innings. He’s fanned 42 batters and maintained a 1.03 WHIP in his 10 starts in High-A. The winning decision improved Hence’s record to 2-1 and was his second career win as a professional player.

Elsewhere across the Cardinals farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, Class AAA Memphis: Command continued to be an issue for Thompson when he took the mound for a road start against Iowa. Thompson allowed seven runs on eight hits and walked three batters in three innings during Memphis’s 9-5 loss. The left-hander threw 79 pitches (44 strikes) and leaned primarily on his fastball and curveball. His changeup and slider, two pitches he previously eliminated after finding a bullpen role in the majors, were each thrown five times on Thursday. Neither of Thompson’s slider or changeup landed for a called strike though his slider induced two swing-and-misses. The start was the seventh consecutive in which Thompson, 25, walked three or more batters in four or fewer innings.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Two stolen bases as a part of a one-for-four night that included a walk gave Scott his 49th and 50th stolen bags of the season. Scott ended Thursday still atop the MiLB leaderboard in successful steal attempts. The next closest player to Scott is Dairon Blanco, who has 47 but is currently on the Royals’ 26-man active roster. On the year, Scot is 50-for-56 in attempts. The former fifth-round pick has stolen 18 bags in 19 games in June — the most he’s taken in a single month this season — and hasn’t been nabbed in his last 11 attempts.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: In his second game back in the minors after he was optioned on Monday, Baker went two-for-two with two RBIs and three walks. Both of the runs Baker drove in came on a double in the first inning that put Memphis on the scoreboard. The double upped Baker’s RBI total to 55, which ties him for the second-most in the International League and for the 10th-most in all of minor league baseball. The three walks gave Baker a total of 46 on the year and improved his walk rate to 18.2%.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: With a double that cleared the bases in the ninth inning of Peoria’s win, Crooks improved to 14-for-48 (.292 average) in his last 12 games. The former fourth-round pick has 12 RBIs, two doubles, four home runs, and owns a .910 OPS during that stretch. He’s hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games and improved his average from .197 to .221 following his one-for-three game against Quad Cities.