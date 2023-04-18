Cardinals right-handed pitching prospect Tink Hence was placed on the 7-day injured list on Tuesday, five days after he exited early after a start in Class High-A.

An injury designation was not given for Hence at the time of the roster move announcement. The Cardinals did not want to rush Hence, 20, back to the mound and the placement to the 7-day IL is intended to give the right-hander more time before he throws again, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. Hence will likely throw in a side session this week, Mozeliak added.

The Cardinals were encouraged after an initial evaluation of Hence’s pitching arm was done last weekend. Before Hence was moved to the injured list, the Cardinals’ plan for the righty-hander was to throw a regular bullpen session and see how he’d respond before determining if he would be able to make his next start.

During his Thursday start with Class High-A Peoria, Hence left the ballgame with two outs in the fourth inning. Hence threw a wild pitch on his 69th pitch of the night and was tended to on the mound by a Peoria team athletic trainer. Hence left the game with the trainer after the mound visit.

Hence, a 63rd overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft, has completed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight across two starts in Class High-A to begin the 2023 minor league season. A season ago, Hence sported a 1.38 ERA and notched 81 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings in Class Low-A.

Best Podcast in the Minors: Discussing the 2023 Dispatch Dozen This week on STLtoday.com Daniel Guerrero unveiled his Dispatch Dozen! An annual ranking of the Cardinals top 12 prospects. He now defends, debates, and discusses the merits of his selections with co-host Carter Chapley.