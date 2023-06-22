A two-hit performance on Wednesday with Class Low-A Palm Beach continued the consistency Cardinals outfield prospect Won-Bin Cho has found since the start of May.

Cho, 19, raised his average to .293 — the highest it’s been this year — with his two-for-five performance in Palm Beach’s 5-4 win over Daytona. The two hits gave Cho his 15th multi-hit game of 2023. Fourteen of those performances have come since the start of May.

The Korean-born outfielder began his first month in Low-A with eight hits in his first 54 at-bats and a .270 on-base percentage. Since his slow April ended, he’s batting .354 with five doubles, 19 RBIs, and almost as many walks (25) as strikeouts (31) in 36 games.

With a pair of singles on Wednesday, Cho ended the day with the eighth-highest average among qualified Florida State League hitters and the eighth-best on-base percentage (.402).

Here are some other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: In three at-bats on Wednesday, Gomez went hitless with two strikeouts and a walk during Memphis’s 8-0 road loss to Iowa. Gomez, who reached base twice on Tuesday, has struck at least twice in five of his last six games and been retired by a strikeout 23 times in his last 61 at-bats. The power-hitting outfielder with 18 home runs has a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate across 287 plate appearances in Triple-A this year.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Hansen, the Cardinals’ third-round pick from the 2022 draft, improved to 6-1 on the season after he allowed four runs on five hits across six innings. Hansen ran into trouble in the second inning as he allowed three runs with two of those coming on a home run. The lefty responded to the home run — the eighth he’s allowed in 60 1/3 innings — by striking out five of the next eight batters he faced. Four of the strikeouts were swinging strikeouts. On the night, the lefty struck out seven batters to give him a team-high 71 and a 10.59 strikeouts per nine innings rate that is best among qualified Palm Beach pitchers.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: As a part of Springfield’s six-run third inning that propelled it to a 6-2 win over Frisco, Redmond doubled home a run to give him his Texas League-leading 54th RBI. Redmond’s three-for-five game raised his average to .250 and OPS to .914. The 26-year-old finished Wednesday second in extra-base hits (30), third in slugging percentage (.550), and sixth in OPS among qualified Texas League hitters.

Shortstop Jonathan Mejia, Florida Complex League: Mejia went hitless in one at-bat, but drew four walks and scored two runs while batting third for the FCL Cardinals. With the Cardinals’ rookie ball affiliate, Mejia is hitless in seven at-bats to begin the short-season league. The 18-year-old has drawn eight walks in 15 plate appearances and struck out three times in his first four FCL games. He is one-for-19 as a whole in 2023 after he appeared in six Low-A games.

Utilityman Noah Mendlinger, Class AA Springfield: Two at-bats after Redmond opened the scoring for Springfield, Mendlinger drove in two runs with a double of his own as a part of his two-for-three game that also included a walk. The multi-hit showing comes as Mendlinger, a 22-year-old former undrafted free agent signed by the Cardinals in 2021, searches for consistency in June. After he batted .415 with a 1.163 OPS in 60 plate appearances following his Double-A debut in early May, Mendlinger has a .175/.284/.193 slash line across 69 plate appearances to begin June. The performance on Wednesday was Mendlinger’s second multi-hit game in 17 games since June began.