When Cooper Hjerpe makes his first appearance in an official minor league game, he will do so for Class High-A Peoria.

Hjerpe, the Cardinals' first-round pick in the 2022 draft, will be a part of a Peoria Chiefs rotation that will be led by right-hander Tink Hence. Hence will be the affiliate's opening day starter, it was announced on Wednesday.

Following last July’s draft, Hjerpe did not throw in an official minor-league game. The left-hander ended his junior season at Oregon State University with 103 1/3 innings of work and was kept out of MiLB action due to the large workload. In that final season as a Beaver, Hjerpe went 11-2 with a 2.53 ERA and struck out 161 batters while walking 23.

Along with Hjerpe’s assignment to Class High-A, here is where other Cardinals prospects from Class AA, High-A, and Low-A will begin the MiLB season:

Class AA Springfield

Notable prospects: RHP Michael McGreevy, RHP Andre Granillo, RHP Ryan Loutos, C Pedro Pages, OF Mike Antico, OF L.J. Jones

Top prospect: RHP Michael McGreevy

McGreevy, 22, was the Cardinals’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft. He began the 2022 season in Class High-A and was then promoted to Class AA by the end of May after he was the Midwest League’s pitcher of the month for April. Advanced hitters and the stresses of the long season tested the San Clemente, California, native as he ended the year with a 3.99 ERA over 144 1/3 innings between the two levels.

He saw velocity dip on his fastball and was placed on a workload limit to end the year as he continued to adjust to the level. He, like other Cardinals prospects, got an opportunity this spring as a non-roster invitee in big league camp to get inning in the Grapefruit League. McGreevy gave up six run in 1 1/3 innings.

Class High-A Peoria

Notable prospects: RHP Tink Hence, LHP Cooper Hjerpe, RHP Austin Love, RHP Inohan Paniagua, RHP Zane Mills, C Jimmy Crooks, SS Jeremy Rivas, OF Victor Scott II

Top prospect: RHP Tink Hence

A 63rd overall draft pick in 2020, Hence has been limited on innings as he continues to build up to durability at the pro level. Hence, 20, was drafted behind Jordan Walker (first round) and Masyn Winn (second round) and, like his personal friends and fellow prospects, showed promise in big-league camp this past spring.

Coming off a minor league season during which he sported a 1.38 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, and struck out 81 batters in 51 2/3 innings, Hence allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out five batters in 3 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play. This will be the first year he is on an opening-day roster for a Cardinals affiliate.

Class Low-A Palm Beach

Notable prospects: LHP Brycen Mautz, LHP Pete Hansen, RHP Max Rajcic, C Leonardo Bernal, OF Joshua Baez, OF Won-Bin Cho, OF Tre Fletcher

Top prospect: C Leonardo Bernal

The 19-year-old, switch-hitting catcher made his Low-A debut a season ago. He played in 45 games for the PB-Cards and hit .256 with seven homers, eight doubles, and a .771 OPS across 156 at-bats. He slashed .286/.355/.429 as a right-handed hitter and .250/.307/.461 from the left-handed side. From behind the plate, Bernal threw out 11 of 51 stolen base attempts against him. Including his time in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, he has nabbed 29 of 113 base stealers.

Bernal, who was born in Panama City, Panama, was signed as an international free agent by the Cardinals in January 2021.

