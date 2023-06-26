Back in the minors after making his MLB debut at the start of June, Luken Baker claimed a share of the Cardinals' minor league lead for homers and kept pace for the top spot across MiLB with two swings in two road games for Class AAA Memphis.

Baker belted a solo home run during Memphis’s 7-5 loss to Iowa on Saturday. He followed that with a 423-foot solo shot in a 16-6 win on Sunday. Baker’s home run on Saturday was his first at any level since June 2. In the final two games road games vs. Iowa to end a six-game series, Baker went four-for-nine with two doubles and a walk to go with the pair of homers.

Here is a nice 423-foot Baker Blast for you on a Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/SmoFVsNSSB — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 25, 2023

The two home runs tied Baker with Class AA first baseman Chandler Redmond for the Cardinals' minor league lead. Both Baker and Redmond sit a home run shy of the MiLB lead that is shared by Angels minor leaguers Jo Adell and Trey Cabbage.

Baker, 26, who had four singles in 14 MLB at-bats, is six-for-19 (.318 average) in five games for Memphis upon his return to the minor leagues. The offensive production includes three doubles, two homers, and three walks.

These are other notable Cardinals minor league performances from over the weekend:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn combined to go two-for-nine with a solo home run and two RBIs after playing for Memphis on Saturday and Sunday. The 21-year-old’s home run came on Saturday and was his eighth of the season. Winn homered just once in 74 at-bats before connecting on the solo shot. With hits in both weekend games, the shortstop prospect has a hit safely in 24 of his last 28 games. He is batting .258 with a .716 OPS this season.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: After making eight consecutive starts for Peoria, Bedell pitched in a long relief role on Sunday. Bedell tossed three scoreless innings, allowed two hits, a walk, and struck out four batters on 44 pitches in Peoria’s 8-6 road win against Quad Cities. Bedell made seven relief appearances before moving into Peoria’s rotation and has maintained a 2.91 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 34 innings as a starter. In his first fully healthy season after requiring Tommy John surgery in 2021 and experiencing setbacks in 2022, Bedell has tossed 53 innings and sports a 2.21 ERA to go with a 1.08 WHIP.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Following a day off on Saturday, Crooks returned to Peoria’s lineup on Sunday and continued his bounce-back month of June. The former fourth-round pick went four-for-five with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored as the Chiefs’ clean-up hitter. The four hits from Crooks matched a season-high and boosted his average to .239 — the highest it has reached since April 19. Over his last 75 at-bats, Crooks is batting .280 with four home runs, five doubles, and 18 RBIs. He owns a .345 on-base percentage and is slugging .507 across that stretch. He’s hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

T9 | He really is HIM pic.twitter.com/pOybucHybV — Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) June 25, 2023

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond belted his 20th home run of the season in Springfield’s 9-6 win over Frisco to put him one shy of tying his single-season career mark. A 32nd-round pick from the 2019 draft, Redmond spent all of 2022 in Class AA where he hit a career-best 21 home runs in 94 games. He’s reached the 20-home run mark in 66 games this season as he shares the Cardinals' minor league lead and stays in pursuit for the most in MiLB.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: With a home run on Sunday, Bernal snapped a 42-game homerless drought that dated back to April 25 and spanned 144 at-bats. The 19-year-old, switch-hitting catcher’s solo shot came against a right-handed pitcher. It was his second as a left-handed hitter vs. a righty this year and his third of the season from either side of the plate. During his 42-game stretch without a home run, Bernal batted .229 and posted a .671 OPS. Over 53 games while in Low-A this year, Bernal is batting .257 with a .378 on-base percentage and a .377 slugging percentage.