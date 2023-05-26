Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEMPHIS — When Zack Thompson met with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, and pitching coach Dusty Blake in early May when the Cardinals returned from a 10-game road trip, the news the lefty received about what the rest of his 2023 would entail was something he didn’t expect.

Thompson, a reliever at the big league level who was a part of the Cardinals’ postseason bullpen last October as a rookie, was optioned to Class AAA Memphis on May 2 after he had a 4.63 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 2/3 relief innings to begin 2023. It was a move that came with a change in roles as well.

Thompson learned he’d be stretched out as a starter to set him up to compete for a rotation spot in 2024.

“It hit me hard the first day or two I was in St. Louis,” Thompson said. “Was completely caught off guard and was not expecting a month in to basically be told you're done up here for the year. It took a couple of days to kind of reset and doing a lot of thinking and just getting my mind cleared up and getting here, and just being patient with my own process.”

Thompson, 25, was utilized as a starter in 29 games while in the minors between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He had a 4.67 ERA across 10 starts in 2022 before he made his MLB debut last June and went on to post a 0.91 ERA in 29 2/3 relief innings in the majors.

“It's an opportunity to just see what I'm capable of as a starter,” Thompson said. “I know that I can be a very good big league reliever and now see what I can do as a starter.”

Entering his second MLB season, Thompson spent his offseason prepping for a relief role. He earned a spot in the Cardinals’ opening-day bullpen after 11 2/3 scoreless innings of relief during spring training.

His spring success carried into the regular season with 9 1/3 scoreless innings to start the year. But on the Cardinals’ 10-game west coast road trip that took them to Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Thompson gave up a combined six runs in three outings in the lead-up to this option.

“Making the playoff roster as a reliever, that gave me some confidence heading into the offseason and it really felt like I had a good shot to come in and have a good spring and make a case to be one of the main lefties out of the 'pen,” Thompson said. “Spring went great. Start to the year went well and then we hit that road trip.”

A change and a slide

The return to a starting role has also returned the use of Thompson's slider and changeup — two pitches he ditched in 2023.

Early this past spring, Thompson, Blake, and other members of the Cardinals organization identified that much of Thompson’s success from the bullpen came with a two-pitch combo. A fastball that averaged 95 mph and a curveball that had a spin rate in the 88th percentile in 2022, according to Statcast.

“My bread and butter,” the lefty called the two pitches.

The slider and changeup were not used by Thompson in 11 major league appearances before he was optioned. He is now reintegrating the two pitches through catch play, in bullpen sessions, and a rising increase in usage during games.

“Starting to get a little bit of a feel for the changeup but the slider I've been finding just the release point off a mound,” Thompson said. “It's moving different than something I've thrown in a year. Just getting comfortable with where to start that pitch and where to put guys away with it. Just small growing pains with it.”

Stretching, learning, and prepping

In four starts since returning to the minors in early May, Thompson has allowed 15 runs (14 earned), walked 14 batters, and surrendered 12 hits in 9 2/3 innings. During his most recent start, he gave up five runs on six hits and walked four batters, while striking out five in 2 1/3 innings. He’s thrown a high of 76 pitches.

To increase his stamina, the 25-year-old has incorporated more frequent arm care and lower body workouts in between starts. He’s taken a page out of Adam Wainwright’s pregame routine and is playing less catch off the mound before he warms up in the bullpen on days he starts.

“Rather than being a sprinter and running four times a week, you're a marathon runner running once a week,” he said. “Obviously, the stamina, it's going to take time to kind of figure that out… Last few outings, like last week, I felt like I got to about 50 or 60 pitches pretty well. And then after that, there was a kind of a drop-off. The stamina went away.”

Along with getting accustomed to the role, Thompson, like other pitchers across Class AAA, has been challenged with pitching on days with an automatic ball-strike system rather than a strike zone created by the home plate umpire.

“You lose the whole upper third of the zone, which is important when you're a four-seam guy,” he said.

He’s learning to find a different zone while he works towards a different role ahead of next spring.

“It's not going to be overnight that I'm suddenly going to be a big league starter that can go seven. It's going to take time,” Thompson said. “It's just trying to build off of whatever I do well in that outing and can go from there and hopefully it clicks before 2024. But it takes as long as it takes. It's a process.”