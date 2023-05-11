The Best Podcast in the Minors continues its review of each minor league affiliate in the Cardinals organization with perhaps the least-heralded team in terms of prospects. Hosts Daniel Guerrero and Carter Chapley dissect the Class AA Springfield roster to find diamonds in the rough.
After down power numbers compared to 2022, Moises Gomez connected on his fourth homer of the year and reached base on a triple.
Michael McGreevy tossed six scoreless innings for Memphis while Cooper Hjerpe struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings for Peoria.
Ivan Herrera connected on a 113 mph double and drove in three RBIs in a Memphis loss to Jacksonville.