As the success of stolen bases and the rates increase at the major league level with the introduction of bigger bases, a pitch clock, and pick-off limitations, that trend has been noticed by Cardinals prospects who acknowledge speed is a key part of their game.

“It's definitely helping a guy like me that loves to steal and loves to take the extra base and stuff like that,” said outfielder Mike Antico, the Cardinals prospect who led the organization in steals with 67 a season ago. “When it comes down to it, and these games really matter, they might even more so need a guy that can steal a base for them or get around the bases really well.”

It provides a lane for them to get to the majors.

“Everybody kind of has an identity,” said Cardinals outfield prospect Victor Scott II, whose 16 stolen bases entering Thursday are the most among all major and minor league players. “When you're playing in general whether that be high school, college, or pro, everybody has an identity to kind of find out for themselves.

“I thought my identity was to drive in runs and kind of be like a power product. … I realized that maybe I need to simplify my swing even more. To play more to contact and really use my speed because essentially, power is not what is going to get me to the big leagues. Speed is.”

At the start of Tuesday, the rate of stolen bases per game across Major League Baseball was up 41.2% from the previous season with there being 0.69 stolen bases per game compared to a 0.51 rate in 2022, according to a report by MLB.com. If that rate of increase held on for the entire season, it would be the largest increase from one year to the next in modern MLB history, MLB.com reported.

“I think it's definitely something that works in my favor,” Antico, 25, said of the increased base stealing. “Just need to keep playing my game and show them that I could do it at the highest level.”

Antico went 67-for-74 when attempting to steal a base for Class High-A Peoria and Class AA Springfield in 2022. He earned a “green light” from his managers that allowed him to attempt a steal at any time just like he did during his final season at the University of Texas where he stole 41 bases on 46 attempts in 2021.

But this season with Springfield, the former eight-round pick hasn’t attempted to steal a base yet. Antico, who also led the Cardinals’ system in walks (71) and plate appearance (596) is batting .203 with a .288 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage in his first 17 games.

“Looking back at last year it definitely makes me feel like I could keep going and have more because there's definitely times last year when I wasn't getting on as much as I felt like I could or I should,” Antico said. “I could always improve on it. Obviously, I'm very happy with it, but always looking to get better.”

Scott, 22, stole 13 bases on 16 attempts over 31 games a season ago with Class Low-A Palm Beach. He is 16-for-17 on stolen base attempts to begin the season with Peoria. The former fifth-round pick has stolen two or more bases in five games of 16 High-A games he’s played in with two of those being three-stolen base performances. As Peoria’s leadoff hitter, Scott is batting .270 with two doubles, two triples, and a .338 on-base percentage in his first 15 games in the Midwest League.

“I kind of found that out and realized this is the game I need to play in order to be the most successful,” Scott said of his speed. “And then, in turn, it does correlate to the team as well with me being leadoff and I'm able to get on base and kind of cause havoc.”

For Scott, it took a season of summer ball to realize his speed potential.

Through his first two seasons at West Virginia University, Scott batted .230 over 200 at-bats between the 2020 and 2021 seasons and regularly hit third in WVU’s lineup. His placement in the Mountaineers' batting order gave Scott the notion that he needed to be someone who could drive in runs. He produced 28 runs in 66 games between the two years.

His mindset changed when he played in the Northwoods League over the summer of 2021. There, Scott regularly batted second in his team’s batting order where, with a tweak to his swing set-up that eliminated a stride, he hit .329, posted an .853 OPS, and stole 37 bases on 42 attempts over 39 games. The productivity carried into his junior year at WVU as he went on to slash .279/.397/.454 with 12 doubles and 38 stolen bases on 45 attempts before becoming a fifth-round draft pick.

“That's kind of where I realized this is the game I need to play more of, and this is how I have fun. This is how I engage fans. Kind of that deal,” Scott said.

Now that he is finding success with his speed in the minors, Scott doesn’t see himself slowing down.

“It's definitely a pretty cool game to play,” he said. “And definitely blessed to have the ability to play this kind of game.”

Neither does Antico.

“I think I could definitely up that,” Antico said of his 2022 stolen base total. “I want to steal bases at the major league level.”