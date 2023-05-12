For the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Luken Baker, it’s the small changes he made this past winter that have paid the biggest dividends for the 26-year-old Cardinals first base prospect.

After spending this past offseason, like he’s done in previous ones, training at Texas Christian University’s facilities, the former Horned Frog has slashed .306/.430/.661 with 12 homers, 30 RBIs, and produced a 177 wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus) in his first 35 games of 2023 with Class AAA Memphis.

Baker entered Friday tied for the International League lead in home runs and one shy of Angels minor leaguer Jo Adell for the MiLB even after enduring a nine-game stretch from April 6 to April 15 where he didn’t hit a homer. Baker ranks within the top five among International League hitters in average, slugging percentage, OPS, walks (27), and total bases with 84.

“Honestly, I wish I could tell you there are some magic beans or something like that, but it's hard to explain,” Baker said during a recent phone interview. “I don't really know how to put it into words. I've gone into every game with a plan and really stuck to it. And that's been the key is not giving away pitches, not giving away at-bats. When all that happens and I'm getting the pitches that I want to hit and the counts I want to hit in, it makes it a lot easier to be successful.”

After he homered 21 times, struck out 129 times, and batted .228 with a .682 OPS in 124 Class AAA games in 2022, Baker went unprotected by the Cardnals during last December’s Rule 5 draft. He went unselected.

Baker came into spring training as a non-roster invitee to big-league camp for the third time since getting drafted by the Cardinals in 2018. He appeared in 22 Grapefruit League games, homered once, and batted .184.

The Texas Christian University product and former 75th overall pick worked out at the Horned Frogs’ facilities around five times a week and trained with other former TCU products who are still active in baseball. But after a season where he regressed in homers hit and one he said “didn’t have a lot of great moments,” Baker didn’t make any major mechanical adjustments or swing changes.

“Mostly, it was just making sure that I'm staying back and creating space within my swing so I don't tie myself up as much and that small change resulted in (giving) myself a little more time to see each pitch and whenever that happens,” he explained, “I’m able to lay off the ones that I don't want. And it's one small thing. It's made a huge difference.”

Being able to lay off the pitches out of the zone has led to an 18.5% walk rate — the third highest in the Cardinals system. That mark is a nearly 11% improvement from where Baker was by the end of 2022. Baker’s 27 walks in 35 games this year are 10 shy of the total number of free passes he drew a season ago.

“It's a whole lot of not trying to do too much. … Whenever I get the pitch that I want to hit, that's the time to go,” Baker said. “But outside of that, there aren't really a whole lot of good pitches to hit, and the zone is not as big as I think it is sometimes. It makes it a lot easier. When that plan works and the pitcher has to bring a pitch into the zone, sometimes they just don't like to do it.”

As he’s regularly produced exit velocities above 95 mph and at times in the triple digits, one of Baker’s most powerful stretches this season spanned from April 25 to April 28 when he homered in four consecutive games during a road series against Durham and went six-for-13 over that stretch. Prior to that, Baker had a stretch from April 16 to April 19 where homered in three consecutive games.

“It feels like every time you're walking up there, you have a chance to do damage,” Baker said. “It's been neat this year... small changes make things a little bit easier to see and react and give a little bit more time. It's not necessarily seeing beach balls up there. I just feel like I've been able to put myself in a position to see the ball well every time.”

Baker’s performance in April earned him recognition as the Cardinals’ minor leaguer player of the month and International League player of the month. Both of the accolades were firsts for Baker since making his minor league debut in 2018.

“With Luken right now I see that he's focused,” Memphis manager Ben Johnson, who managed Baker in 2022, said in a phone interview. “I think he's got blinders on right now and he's got his eye on the prize. There's nothing that's really distracting him. It's good to see that. That's the best way to put it, man.

“He's just a really focused player right now. He knows what he wants and he's not going to let anything distract him from him being his best self, right now. That was something that we discussed early on this year. And it's kind of been the case right now.”

With the calendar pages turning closer to summer, Baker’s plan to stay hot at the plate as the weather warms is to have “a whole lot of the same” approach he had in April.

“Every at-bat isn't life and death, but every at-bat means something,” he said. “Treating every one the same. Not giving anything up. There are going to be times where I'm hitting the ball hard and I'm out and I'm hitting it soft and they land.

"Baseball's funny sometimes. It's really tough. Baseball is hard. It's hard to hit. It's hard to hit well. As long as I keep the same mentality, the same mindset, and the same routines, I feel like I will continue what I've been doing.”