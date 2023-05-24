With a two-run homer, a pair of singles, and three total RBIs in five at-bats Tuesday night, Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker delivered his third consecutive multi-hit game while with Class AAA Memphis. This most recent multi-hit performance from the rookie outfielder was his first as a 21-year-old.

Walker, who turned 21 on Monday, belted a 416-foot home run in his first at-bat of the Redbirds’ 13-12 extra-innings loss to Baltimore’s Class AAA affiliate, Norfolk. The home run was his third since returning to the minors at the end of April. He followed that with a single in the fourth inning that registered a 114.7 mph exit velocity, per Statcast and then reached on a single in the eighth inning that drove in a run and gave Memphis an 11-10 lead.

Both of Walker’s singles had negative launch angles, according to Statcast while the 114.7 mph exit velocity on his first single was the hardest-hit ball across 15 Class AAA games on Tuesday night.

The performance raised Walker’s slash line in the minors to .239/.333/.386. across 88 MiLB at-bats. In his last eight games, Walker has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with two home runs, three doubles, and eight RBIs. The top Cardinals prospect had just eight hits in 14 games before that stretch.

Here are other notable minor-league performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: After he tossed a career-high six innings on April 16, Hjerpe followed that performance with six hitless innings on Tuesday when he took the mound to face Dodgers’ Class High-A affiliate, Great Lakes. Hjerpe struck out five batters and walked three in the start. The 2022 first-round pick was replaced on the mound to begin the seventh inning after he reached 86 pitches. Peoria’s combined no-hit bid ended with one out in the eighth inning after right-hander Bryan Pope gave up an infield single.

6 frames, 0 hits. Dominance from @Cardinals first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe.



The club's No. 6 prospect has compiled 49 K's in 39 1/3 IP for the @peoriachiefs:

Hjerpe’s most troublesome inning came in the third when he worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam after runners had reached on a fielding error, a walk, and a hit by pitch. The lefty escaped potential damage with a double play ball, which was was one of eight ground ball outs he recorded in Peoria’s 3-2 walk-off win.

With the start, Hjerpe (2-3) lowered his ERA to 3.66 across 39 1/3 innings. He‘s recorded 49 strikeouts for an 11.21 strikeouts per nine innings rate across his eight starts.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Two at-bats before Walker went deep, Herrera put the Redbirds on the scoreboard with a two-run home run that traveled 412 feet to center field. The catching prospect added to his night with a two-run triple that was part of a four-run eighth inning for Memphis. Herrera’s triple was his first of the year. His homer was his fourth of 2023 and his second across the month of May. Since the start of May, Herrera has batted .333 with a 1.079 OPS, seven doubles, and 15 RBIs in 13 games. On the year, Herrera, 22, is batting .277 with a .913 OPS.

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, Class AAA Memphis: As he continues to make the move from a reliever to a starter who is set to compete for a big-league rotation spot in 2024, Thompson’s search for command and effectiveness continued into his Tuesday start. Thompson gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits including a homer in 2 1/3 innings.

The lefty walked four batters and hit one, but recorded five of his seven outs via the strikeout. Thompson, who threw 76 pitches (44 strikes) in the outing, has walked at least four batters in each of his last three starts for Memphis. In four starts in the minors since he was optioned, Thompson has allowed 15 runs (14 earned) and walked 14 batters while striking out 14 in 9 2/3 innings.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker continued his hot start to the year with a three-for-five game that included a season-high four RBIs. Baker doubled in the loss and drew his 36th walk in 45 games this year. He walked 37 times in 124 games a season ago. Baker — the International League leader in homers with 14 — sits in third for RBIs (41), fourth in OPS (1.078), and fifth in slugging percentage (.636).

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond launched himself into the Cardinals' minor league home run lead with two swings during Springfield’s 8-3 win over Minnesota’s Class AA affiliate, Wichita. Redmond homered twice in four at-bats with the first being a solo shot in the first inning and the second being a three-run homer in the seventh. Redmond’s 16 home runs give him a two-home run cushion on Baker for the Cardinals farm system lead and placed him one shy of Angels minor leaguer Jo Adell for the MiLB lead.

That's 1️⃣5️⃣ home runs for the Texas League HR leader, Chandler Redmond‼️



The Birds are up 1-0 😎

2019 second-rounder Fletcher given unconditional release

Tre Fletcher, the Cardinals’ second-round selection in the 2019 draft, was given his unconditional release on Tuesday. Fletcher, 22, batted .205 with a .554 OPS and struck out 40 times in 21 games to begin the year with Class Low-A Palm Beach. Following the 2019 draft, Fletcher went without a 2020 season due to its cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic and appeared in 97 games since getting drafted out of high school. He batted .198 while in the Cardinals' system and struck out 171 times.

Mejia promoted to Palm Beach, debuts on defense

Shortstop prospect Jonathan Mejia was added to Palm Beach’s roster on Tuesday after not being assigned to a full-season affiliate’s roster to start the year. Mejia, 17, was the Cardinals’ top international signee in 2022 and, at 16 years old, received the largest signing bonus the Cardinals have given to a player as young as him. The switch-hitting shortstop made his professional debut during last year’s short-season Dominican Summer League, where he hit .267 with 34 RBIs, 14 doubles, five homers, and an .897 OPS in 45 games.

Mejia entered on defense in the 11th inning of Palm Beach’s 2-0 loss but did not take an at-bat or get a chance to make a play on defense.