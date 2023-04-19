After turning in quality starts in each of his first three outings to begin the season, Matthew Liberatore allowed four runs on eight hits across 5 2/3 innings when he took the mound on Tuesday night for Class AAA Memphis.

The 23-year-old Cardinals prospect allowed three runs in the third inning and another in the sixth inning before he departed the game after throwing 97 pitches (66 strikes) on the night.

Along with Liberatore’s most recent start, these are some of the notable performances on Tuesday around the Cardinals' farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: The left-hander struck out six batters and walked one before his outing came to an end. He induced 19 swing-and-misses with eight of those coming via his fastball and seven on his curveball. Having shown improved velocity so far this year, Liberatore’s sinker touched 97.5 mph and reared back to flash 96.1 mph on his fastball after he reached the 90-pitch mark against Indianapolis.

The eight hits were the most Liberatore’s surrendered in his first four starts to begin the year. Through 22 2/3 frames, Liberatore sports a 2.38 ERA. Liberatore, who struck out six batters on Tuesday, has notched 30 strikeouts, walked eight, and maintained a WHIP of 1.00 to start the Class AAA season.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The second home run of his career and first Class Low-A home run for Cho came with a bat flip to remember. Cho, 19, belted a slider 391 feet to right-center field and seamlessly flung his bat in the air as he began his first home run trot of 2023.

Legendary bat flip for Won-Bin Cho on his first homer of the season!



🚀 106.2 mph

📏 391

📐 27 Degree Launch Angle pic.twitter.com/mEICt3aioW — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) April 18, 2023

The homer came off Cho’s bat at 106.2 mph, according to statcast, and was his first since he homered on Aug. 12 in the Florida Complex League. Following a zero-for-nine start to the season, Cho is four-for-17 with a hit in four of his last five games played.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: In relief of Liberatore, Walsh needed just 16 pitches to retire all four batters he faced to give him his fifth scoreless outing of the year. Walsh, 27, has allowed just one hit and three walks in 5 1/3 total innings to begin the season. He did surrender two hard-hit balls on Tuesday with one being a flyout just shy of the warning track in left field and the other being a line out to the center field.

Catcher Pedro Pages, Class AA Springfield: Known more for his defense, Pages continued his productive start to the season at the plate with his most productive showing at the plate in the early stages of 2023. Pages went three-for-three with a home run and five RBIs. Three of Pages’ five RBIs came on a homer to left-center field in the first inning of Springfield’s ballgame against Midland.

The multi-hit, multi-RBI game boosted the 24-year-old catching prospect’s average to .323 across his first 31 at-bats to begin the year. All five of his RBIs and his home run were his firsts of the year.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, Class AAA Memphis: Loutos provided two scoreless innings of relief for Memphis in its walk-off win, providing him with a bounce-back outing after he allowed runs in each of his last two appearances. All four of the strikeouts he recorded on Tuesday night were swinging strikeouts. Two of those came on his sinker.

Outfielder L.J. Jones, Class AA Springfield: Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2020, delivered his fourth multi-hit game of the season as he homered and drove in two runs as a part of his two-for-five game against Midland. Jones’s homer was his first of the year. The two-hit night raised the Long Beach State product’s average to .367 (11-for-30) on the season. In seven games, he owns an OPS of .987 and has gone hitless in just one game he’s played in so far.

Outfielder Tre Fletcher, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The former second-round pick from the 2019 draft went three-for-four batting from the seventh spot of Palm Beach’s starting lineup. Fletcher, 21, improved his average to .296 (eight-for-27) over seven games. Fletcher entered the season coming off back-to-back years limited by injuries and struggles on offense. He had just four hits in 26 games in 2022 and six in seven games in 2021 while striking out a combined 55 times between the two years.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The hard-throwing righty kept Dunedin hitters hitless in his two scoreless innings of relief work and struck two batters while walking one. Nunez reached 98.9 mph on his sinker and threw the five hardest pitches between Palm Beach and Dunedin pitchers on Tuesday. Of the three balls put in play against Nunez, only one was considered a hard-hit ball — that being a ball with an exit velocity of 95 mph or greater.

Across three outings (six innings), Nunez has yet to give up a run or a hit. A year ago, Nunez, 21, had a 5.67 ERA over 33 1/3 innings, walked 26 batters, and threw 13 wild pitches.

Best Podcast in the Minors: Discussing the 2023 Dispatch Dozen This week on STLtoday.com Daniel Guerrero unveiled his Dispatch Dozen! An annual ranking of the Cardinals top 12 prospects. He now defends, debates, and discusses the merits of his selections with co-host Carter Chapley.