Following a 1 2/3 inning outing in his first start back in the minors as he prepares to compete for a big-league rotation spot in 2024, Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson completed three innings and allowed two runs in his start for Class AAA Memphis on Thursday.

Thompson allowed one hit, which was a two-run homer in the third inning, walked four batters, and struck out five on 51 pitches (27 strikes) in Memphis’s 8-6 road win over Lehigh Valley. Thompson leaned mostly on his fastball and curveball, as he combined to throw those 48 times and induced 11 swing-and-misses with the pitches.

The former first-round pick and former starter before his MLB debut a year ago began his night by striking out three and walking one in the first inning. He followed that by inducing a double play groundout to end the second frame following a strikeout and a walk. The left-hander’s command issues persisted in the third when he walked a batter and followed that by leaving a 94 mph fastball elevated in the zone that resulted in a 402-foot, two-run homer from Lehigh Valley’s Weston Wilson that had a 108.6 mph exit velocity.

As he pushes his pitch count up as a starter, Thompson has allowed four runs, walked six, and struck out seven in his first two starts back in the minor leagues.

Along with Thompson’s Thursday start, these are some of the notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Coming off a two-hit game that included a home run and a triple, Gomez went three-for-four with four RBIs after he hit a grand slam for his fifth homer of the season. Gomez’s slam traveled 420 feet and had a 109.8 mph exit velocity on it, per statcast. The home run for Gomez, who led MiLB in that category with 39 last season, was his fourth in his last five games after he homered just once in his first 26 games of the year.

Gomez improved his slash line to .268/.299/.480 with his three-hit night vs. the IronPigs. In 36 at-bats since the start of May, he is 14-for-36 (.389) with a .395 OBP and an .861 slugging percentage.

After hitting just one home run in his first 26 games to start the year, #STLCards prospect Moisés Gómez has four in his last five games.



Gómez's latest bomb is a 420-foot grand slam that had a 109.8 mph exit velocity, per statcast.pic.twitter.com/c5V62KUog4 — Daniel Guerrero (@TheDanGuerrero) May 12, 2023

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: With an RBI single in the fifth inning, Winn extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games as he finds consistency at the plate. The Cardinals shortstop prospect’s recent success at the plate includes a .333 average (21-for-63), four home runs, and .996 OPS in his last 15 games played. Winn, who drew a walk on Thursday, has walked 11 times and struck out 11 times over that period. Prior to that, Winn had walked six times and struck out 24 times in his first 21 games at the Class AAA level.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Herrera reached base five times on Thursday night with his four walks — one of which came with the bases loaded — and an RBI double in the first inning that had a 109.4 mph exit velocity. Thursday marked the second time in Herrera’s minor league career that he walked four times in a game. The only other time he’s done so in 354 MiLB games came on June 8, 2021, while Herrera was with Class AA Springfield. Despite batting .233, Herrera ranks second among qualified Memphis hitters with a .371 on-base percentage and an .813 OPS.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Baez went one-for-four as he connected on a bases-clearing triple in Palm Beach’s 7-0 win over Jupiter. The triple was Baez’s third of the year and second in his last five games as he looks to shake off his sluggish start to the year. Baez, 19, is batting .213 with a .711 OPS and 12 RBIs in 18 games.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Hanes, the Cardinals’ third-round pick in the 2022 draft, bounced back from a pair of rough starts and delivered seven-plus scoreless innings of two-hit ball vs. the Hammerheads. Hansen fanned a career-high nine batters on 89 pitches (56 strikes) and carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before allowing a leadoff single to begin the frame.

Hansen generated 13 swing-and-misses in total in his start and got at least one whiff with five different pitches, per statcast. The lefty was kept in the game to pitch the eighth inning but was removed after allowing a single and a walk. Hansen, who had surrendered 10 runs in his last 8 1/3 innings over two previous starts, lowered his ERA to 3.56 across 30 1/3 innings to start his professional career.

Hence activated off IL, set to return Friday

Right-handed pitching prospect Tink Hence (chest muscle soreness/discomfort) was activated from the 7-day injured list on Thursday as he gears up for his likely return to the mound on Friday. The 20-year-old is listed as Class High-A Peoria’s probable starter for its Friday game against Dayton.

Hence has not pitched in a game since April 13, when he exited a start with two outs in the fourth inning after being tended to by a Peoria team trainer on the mound. Before going down with the injury, Hence had tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight across two starts in Class High-A.