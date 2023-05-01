Coming off the shortest start of his first four professional outings, Cardinals prospect and 2022 second-round pick Brycen Mautz once against could not pitch beyond the fourth inning on Sunday.

Mautz, 21, gave up four earned runs on five hits — four of which were extra-base hits — across 3 2/3 innings in a start for Class Low-A Palm Beach. The lefty walked three batters and struck out five making it the second consecutive start that he gave up at least four runs in less than four innings.

Prior to Mautz’s April 25 start when he lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, the University of San Diego product had allowed four total runs and struck out 19 batters across his first 15 innings of the season to begin his minor league career. Over his last 6 2/3 innings, he’s struck out six and walked seven.

Mautz’s Sunday start raised his ERA to 4.64 through the first month of the minor league season.

Along with Mautz’s outing, these are some of the weekend’s notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: Walker combined to go two-for-eight in two games over the weekend. Both of the 20-year-old’s hits, which were a pair of ground ball singles, came on Saturday. Both registered exit velocities above 102 mph with the highest of the two jumping off Walker’s batt at 106.9 mph, according to statcast. Walker struck out twice in a hitless effort Sunday. Through his first four games at the Class AAA level since he was optioned on Wednesday, Walker is three-for-16 with a homer.

Outfielder Juan Yepez, Class AAA Memphis: The 25-year-old provided three RBIs for Memphis in its 10-9 win on Sunday over Durham when he doubled to center field in the second inning of the series finale. The three RBIs gave Yepez 13 in his last seven Class AAA games. During that stretch, Yepez is 10-for-30 (.300) with three home runs and two doubles.

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: To bookend the first month of the MiLB season as the ace of Memphis’s rotation, Liberatore provided six scoreless innings and struck out nine batters while walking three in his start on Saturday. The start dropped Liberatore’s ERA to 2.14 over 33 2/3 innings across six starts.

Liberatore, who flashed extra velocity early this season, reached a high of 96.6 mph on his sinker. He induced 18 swing-and-misses with seven coming via his curveball and five on the sinker, per statcast. Of the three hits the left-hander gave up, only one registered an exit velocity above 95 mph.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: A zero-for-three game on Sunday that included three walks after a two-hit Saturday dropped Winn’s average to .224 through his first 112 at-bats at the Class AAA level. Winn finished the six-game road series against Durham, the Rays’ Class AAA affiliate, eight-for-27 (.296). Over the first month of the MiLB season, Winn has struck out 29 times and walked 10 times in 27 games.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: After he went hitless on Saturday that snapped a four-game homer streak, Baker went two-for-four with a walk on Sunday. The multi-hit game gave Baker a .318/.450/.716 slash line to end the first month of the season. Baker’s 10 homers tie him for the second-most in the International League.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: Walsh extended his scoreless streak to begin the year to 8 1/3 innings with his scoreless inning of work on Sunday. Walsh struck out two in his relief appearance, both of which came swinging on his sinker. He needed 13 pitches (eight strikes) to get through the inning.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Bernal wrapped up Palm Beach’s road series against Lakeland, the Tigers’ Class Low-A affiliate, by combining to go five-for-nine with two RBIs and a double on Saturday and Sunday. The productive finish to the road series boosted the 19-year-old, switch-hitting catcher’s average to .358 and on-base percentage to .414. Bernal owns a .942 OPS over 53 at-bats to begin the year with Palm Beach.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico, the Cardinals’ minor league stolen base leader in 2022 with 67 swiped bags, attempted to swipe his first two steal his first two bases of the year on Saturday and was successful on both tries. Antico, who has a .291 on-base percentage to start the season, stole second base and third base during the third inning of Springfield's 16-10 win on Saturday after he led off the frame with a single.

Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Scott, the current Cardinals’ minor league stolen base leader with 17 successful steals on 18 attempts, wrapped up Peoria’s road series by going five-for-10 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBIs combined in games on Saturday and Sunday. The former fourth-round pick who regularly hits leadoff for Peoria raised his slash line to .296/.355/.457.

Redmond belts mammoth homer

After Springfield fell behind in the third inning of Sunday’s matchup vs. Wichita, the Twins’ Class AA affiliate, it was first baseman Chandler Redmond who responded for the S-Cards in the next half inning. And he did it in an emphatic fashion. Bat flip and all.

Redmond belted a 1-0 slider to right field and sent it an estimated 485 feet off a building located beyond the right field wall of Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Chandler Redmond OFF A BUILDING.



The @Cardinals prospect crushes one a reported 485 ft for the @Sgf_Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/Hpb6qpStEZ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 1, 2023

The home run gave Redmond eight in his first 19 games to begin the year with Springfield, which positions him for the Texas League lead. Redmond, 26, hit a career-best 21 homers in Springfield last year along with hitting for the second-known home run cycle in professional baseball. The former 32nd-round pick is batting .268 with a .993 OPS and 23 RBIs through his first 71 at-bats.