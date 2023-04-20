For six innings on Wednesday night, Cardinals prospect Brycen Mautz was perfect for Class Low-A Palm Beach. Mautz, the Cardinals’ 2022 second-round pick in the MLB draft, struck out a career-best 11 batters and at one point fanned six batters in a row from the last out in the first inning to the first out in the third.

The lefty from the University of San Diego completed six innings on 71 pitches (53 strikes). Ten of his 11 strikeouts were swinging strikeouts on a night where he recorded 17 swing-and-misses, per statcast.

He was lifted from the ballgame before the seventh inning began. The potential combined no-hit bid for Palm Beach vanished at the top of the eighth inning when Michael Brettell surrendered a single to begin the frame.

Along with Mautz’s 11-strikeout performance, these are some of Wednesday’s notable performances around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Mautz used a three-pitch mix of a sinker, slider, and changeup against Dunedin, Toronto’s Class Low-A affiliate. The lefty threw his sinker 54% of the time and recorded eight whiffs with pitch. Nine of the swing-and-misses Mautz recorded vs. Dunedin came on the 23 sliders he threw. The left-hander averaged 92.6 mph on his sinker and reached a maximum velocity of 93.9 mph.

The 11 strikeouts are the most Mautz has recorded in his first three games in the minor leagues. Across three starts, he’s totaled 19 strikeouts and logged 15 innings. Mautz sports a 1.80 ERA, allowed seven hits, and walked three batters to start the year.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): As the length of his rehab assignment nears its 20-day limit, DeJong went two-for-three with a double and an RBI. The two-hit day improved DeJong to nine-for-28 (.321) at the plate since the start of his rehab assignment for a back injury that kept him mostly out of action during spring training. In his last six games since joining Memphis, DeJong is nine-for-24 with two doubles, a home run, and eight RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: The University of Missouri product continued his quick start to the season with 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and three strikeouts for Peoria during its 6-3 home win over Fort Wayne, San Diego’s Class High-A affiliate.

Bedell allowed three hits and delivered a multi-inning relief outing for the third time in four appearances to begin the year. The 23-year-old has completed eight innings and sports a 1.13 ERA. He’s struck out 18 batters and walked three.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The former second-round pick struck out three times in three at-bats during Palm Beach’s 1-0 loss to Dunedin. The hitless night dropped his average to .115 over his first 26 at-bats to begin the year. Baez’s sluggish start to 2023 includes 13 strikeouts in the first eight games he’s appeared in.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks, the Cardinals' fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, went four-for-four with two doubles as he hit from the four-spot of Peoria’s lineup. The University of Oklahoma product entered Wednesday’s ballgame with just four hits in his first 29 games to begin the 2023 season. The four-hit game improved his average to .242 and his on-base percentage to .359.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Peoria’s leadoff hitter went three-for-five with a triple — his second of the season — and an RBI. As a base runner, Scott stole two bases to give him 11 on the year. Scott, the Cardinals’ fifth-round pick in 2022, has been successful on 11 of 12 stolen base attempts in 2023 and has three multi-stolen base performances in his first 10 games at the Class High-A level.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker helped lift Memphis to a ninth consecutive win by clubbing a three-run homer that traveled 412 feet and left his bat at 105.8 mph, according to statcast. The homer extended Baker’s home run streak to three consecutive games and gave him his fifth consecutive game with at least on RBI. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound first baseman is batting .346 with a 1.273 OPS in his first 52 at-bats to begin the Class AAA season.

