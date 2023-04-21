After having back-to-back starts of less than five innings to begin the Class AAA season, Connor Thomas has provided distance for Memphis in the two starts since.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old left-hander allowed one run over seven innings against Indianapolis, Pittsburgh’s Class AAA affiliate. He allowed six hits, walked one, and struck out five. The lone run allowed by Thomas came on a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Thomas has completed seven innings in each of his last two outings since combining for 7 1/3 innings in his first two starts of the year.

Along with Thomas’s start, these are some of Thursday’s notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: Thomas surrendered seven hard-hit balls (those being balls put in play with an exit velocity of 95 mph or greater) on the 20 times a pitch of the lefty’s was put into play. The seven-inning, 91-pitch outing lowered Thomas’s ERA to 5.91 across 21 1/3 innings to start the year. Thomas (2-1) has walked four batters and struck out 16 in that span.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: As the Redbirds’ second baseman with rehabbing Paul DeJong started at shortstop, Winn went zero-for-four with a strikeout. It was on defense where the Cardinals’ top prospects flashed his skillset.

After needing to change direction on a slow grounder that deflected off the glove of Thomas in the sixth inning, Winn scooped up the roller and fired a strong, off-balanced throw to first base to narrowly get the batter out.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): DeJong, who is recovering from a back injury, went zero-for-two with a strikeout but managed to draw a pair of walks as Memphis’s clean-up hitter. The hitless game makes DeJong 10-for-39 (.256) since the start of his rehab assignment on April 6. DeJong is nine-for-30 (.300) since his rehab shifted from Class Low-A to Class AAA.

Right-handed pitcher Wilking Rodriguez, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): Rodriguez pitched in an official game for the first time since March 18 as he begins his rehab assignment for a right shoulder injury. In his one inning of relief work behind Thomas, Rodriguez did not allow a hit, run, or walk. He struck out one batter, which came as a swinging strikeout on a curveball. The righty completed his inning on nine pitches and touched 98.4 mph on the speed gun.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AA Springfield: Coming off the longest outing of his pro career, the 2021 first-round draft choice matched a career best in strikeouts with nine as he completed seven innings and allowed two runs. The last time McGreevy, 22, struck nine batters in a game was on April 26 of last season. That outing came with Class High-A Peoria.

McGreevy, who threw 88 pitches (64 strikes) in the start, allowed nine hits. He gave up a run in the first inning after allowing three singles and followed that by keeping Midland, Oakland’s Class AA affiliate, off the scoreboard until the seventh inning when he allowed a run after he surrendered a double and a single. McGreevy capped his outing by inducing a ground ball for a double play, which was one of nine ground ball outs recorded by the San Clemente, Calif. native.

Following three starts, McGreevy sports a 1.45 ERA in 18 2/3 innings and has walked one batter while striking out 16.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The UCLA product tossed six scoreless innings, allowed two hits, struck out seven, and didn’t walk a batter for the PB-Cards. Rajcic (pronounced like “magic”), allowed an average exit velocity of 82.5 mph on the 14 balls put in play against him — four of which were considered “hard-hit.”

The start gave Rajcic, a sixth-round pick in 2022, his third consecutive quality start in his first three professional appearances. The Orange, Calif. native owns a 1.62 ERA over 16 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 18 batters and allowed nine hits. He’s yet to walk a batter.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond connected on his fifth home run of the season on Thursday to give him back-to-back games with a homer and extend his hit streak to seven consecutive games. During that seven-game stretch, Redmond has driven in at least one RBI in each game he’s appeared in. Redmond, 26, is batting .279 and slugging .651 with 14 RBIs in 12 games.

A year ago, Redmond hit a career-high 21 home runs as he spent the entire 2022 season in Class AA.