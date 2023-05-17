Cardinals prospect and 2022 first-round draft pick Cooper Hjerpe logged a quality start for the first time in his professional career when he tossed six innings, allowed two runs on three hits, and struck out six in his Tuesday road start for Class High-A Peoria.

The six innings marked a season and career-high for the lefty through his first seven MiLB starts. In the process, he lowered his ERA to 4.32 across 33 1/3 innings. He’s posted a 2.08 ERA in 17 1/3 innings since the start of May.

Hjerpe walked three Kernels batters and, for the sixth time in his seven starts since making his professional debut on MiLB’s opening weekend, gave up a home run. After Hjerpe fell behind 3-0 in the count to Twins’ farmhand Kala’i Rosario in his first inning of work, the lefty worked the count full but left a fastball over the middle of the zone that Rosario belted for a two-run homer. Hjerpe responded to allowing the home run by getting a swinging strikeout to end the inning.

Hjerpe, 22, notched four swinging strikeouts in his outing and induced 13 swing-and-misses against Minnesota’s Class High-A affiliate, Cedar Rapids.

Along with Hjerpe’s start against Cedar Rapids, these are some of the notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Outfielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: To follow up on a three-hit game from Sunday, Walker went two-for-four with a double in Memphis’s rain-delayed 5-4 loss to Gwinnett, the Braves’ Class AAA affiliate. Walker’s double in the home loss registered a 108.4 mph exit velocity and was one of two balls he put into play that was clocked with an exit velocity above 100 mph, per statcast. The other was a grounder to third base that had a 108.5 mph exit velocity and led to a force out.

The two-hit game was Walker’s fourth multi-hit performance in 16 games since returning to the minors. The double the 20-year-old rookie hit was his fourth extra-base hit in 61 minor league at-bats. Walker bumped his average from .193 to .213 in the process. He owns a .649 OPS since while with Memphis.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Slotted in the three-spot of Memphis’s order on Tuesday night, Herrera went two-for-four with a double and an RBI. Herrera’s double, which registered a 106.5 mph exit velocity, was hit to the opposite field and banged off the wall in right field at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn. The double was Herrera’s 10th of the season and matched the same amount he hit in 65 games with Memphis in 2022. He is five shy of his single-season career-high, which he set in 2017 during 49 games in the Dominican Summer League. The 22-year-old’s two-hit game raised his average to .245 and OPS to .830.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez continued his bounce-back month of May with a one-for-four performance that included a two-run homer that traveled 369 feet to left field and had a 104.8 mph exit velocity. Following an April during which he slashed .221/.266/.337 and hit just one home run, Gomez is slashing .321/.339/.679 with five home runs in his last 56 at-bats. On the year, Gomez owns a .259 average and a .754 OPS in 35 games.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Amid a slump at the plate, Baez displayed some of the raw power that he entered professional baseball with in 2021. The 19-year-old unloaded on a slider left on the inner part of the plate and launched it 434 feet for a solo home run. The homer, which had a 112 mph exit velocity, was Baez’s first since April 12. Baez — a second-round Cardinals draft pick in 2021 — is batting .203 with a .704 OPS across 69 at-bats to begin the year with Palm Beach.

What an inning!



Darlin Moquete hits his first homer of the season, then shortly after Joshua Baez launches one 434 feet! pic.twitter.com/2ND73gJo7W — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) May 16, 2023

Catcher Pedro Pages, Class AA Springfield: Pages set a season-high in hits as he went for-four-six with a double and an RBI for the S-Cards. The multi-hit game raised the 24-year-old catching prospect’s average to .297 and OPS to .791 through 29 games. The productive day also followed a trend for the former sixth-round pick. Excluding 2020 when the MiLB season was canceled, Pages has had at least one four-hit game in each season he’s played since making his professional debut in 2019.

Third baseman Michael Curialle, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Curialle continued his torrid pace to begin the year with a two-for-five game that included an RBI and his 14th double of the year. The multi-hit game kept Curialle’s average at .393 on the year. Curialle, an 11th-round selection by the Cardinals last July, entered Tuesday with the third-highest average among all minor leaguers who had a minimum of 130 plate appearances.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: As Springfield’s four-spot hitter in its 10-9 extra innings loss to Northwest Arkansas, Redmond went three-for-five with a double and an RBI. With the productive day, Redmond raised his OPS to .961, giving him the fourth-highest OPS within the Cardinals’ farm system. Redmond sits behind Memphis first baseman Luken Baker (1.105), Curialle (1.104), and Palm Beach first baseman R.J. Yeager (1.000) in that category.