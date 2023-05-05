As he continues to develop a hit bat while with Class AAA Memphis, Ivan Herrera had one of his most powerful days of the season on Thursday. The 23-year-old catching prospect connected on a two-run homer and an RBI double that had a 113 mph exit velocity during the Redbirds’ 9-5 loss to Jacksonville.

Herrera finished Thursday batting .235 and with an .822 OPS in 68 at-bats. His 389-foot, two-run homer that temporarily gave Memphis a lead in the third inning snapped a near-three week home run drought for the catching prospect. His last homer prior to that came on April 12.

The performance was Herrera’s third game with multiple extra-base hits in 19 games this season. Herrera doubled and homered in both other instances.

Along with Herrera’s three-RBI game, these are some of the notable performances from around the Cardinals' minor leaguer system:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn contributed to the Redbirds' offense both at the plate and on the base paths as he went two-for-three with a triple, two runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base. The multi-hit game improved Winn to a .246 average and a .331 on-base percentage. Over his last nine games with Memphis, Winn is 13-for-37 (.351). He’s walked eight times and struck out six times. The 21-year-old’s stolen base on Thursday was his 10th of the season.

Right fielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: The top Cardinals prospect went hitless in four at-bats and struck out once vs. the Jumbo Shrimp. Two of the three balls Walker put into play were flyouts and the other was a groundout. None of them had exit velocities above 87 mph, per statcast. The hitless game dropped Walker to three-for-23 in six games since getting optioned to Class AAA Memphis. The last time Walker hit safely in a game came on April 29 when he went two-for-four with a pair of singles.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, Class AAA Memphis: Loutos matched a season-high in innings as he tossed two scoreless frames during his relief appearance for Memphis. The Washington University-St. Louis graduate owns a 2.89 ERA across 9 1/3 innings in six appearances since he was promoted from Class AA Springfield to Class AAA Memphis on April 14.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks, the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, went one-for-four with a walk as he continues to find consistency at the plate during his first full MiLB season. Crooks is 10-for-35 (.286) with an .828 OPS and 11 walks in his last 11 games. Despite the University of Oklahoma product’s .217 average in 18 total games to begin the year, he owns a .390 on-base percentage and has drawn 17 walks, which ties him for the fifth-most in the Midwest League.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Hansen, who made the fifth start of his career on Thursday, struck out five batters, but was stung by a six-run second inning against Daytona. The 22-year-old left-hander walked a season-high five batters and allowed season-high six runs on five hits in his four innings of work. Prior to Thursday, the Cardinals’ third-round pick in 2022 had allowed six runs in his first 19 1/3 innings to begin his professional career.

Outfielder Nathan Church, Class High-A Peoria: Batting leadoff for Peoria for just the second time this season, Church reached went one-for-three with an RBI and two walks. Church’s single made him 23-for-54 (.426) in his last 14 games. During that stretch, Church, an 11th-round Cardinals pick in the 2022 draft, owns a 1.045 OPS. He is batting .305 and has reached base safely with a hit in 18 of 24 games he’s played in for Peoria.