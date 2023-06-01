Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On a night when Class AAA Memphis combined for six home runs, Jordan Walker’s was hit the furthest and the hardest.

In the sixth inning of a 9-4 Memphis road win, the 21-year-old Cardinals rookie launched a curveball hung over the middle of the strike zone and sent it 430 feet to left-center field for his fourth home run in 29 games since being optioned to the minor leagues. Walker’s home run was his first since May 23 and was part of a two-for-four night from the rookie that included a single laced up the middle to center field with a 110.3 mph exit velocity, per Statcast.

Walker’s single and home run, which had a 109.4 mph exit velocity, were the two hardest-hit balls that were put in play in the Redbirds’ win over Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, Omaha. The 110.3 mph single was registered as the fourth highest exit velocity across 19 Class AAA games played on Wednesday night, while the 430-foot homer the Cardinals’ top prospect hit was the fifth furthest hit ball.

JORDAN WALKER MOON SHOT pic.twitter.com/jF1isbBggE — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 1, 2023

A two-hit game gave Walker a .311 average in his last 61 at-bats. That span includes 13 RBIs, five doubles, and three homers in 15 games. During his time in the minors following his option from the big leagues on April 26, Walker is batting .239 with a .348 on-base percentage and a .398 slugging percentage.

Here are some other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA: Winn contributed to the home run outburst with a solo shot that traveled 398 feet to left field. The 21-year-old’s solo blast was his first home run since May 7. After homering three times in two games from May 5 to May 6, Winn went 81 at-bats before he connected on his next. With his one-for-five game, Winn ends May with a .282 average and a .799 OPS in 23 games over the month. He came into the month with a .224 average and .610 OPS through his first 27 games of the year. The May productivity boosted Winn’s slash line on the season to .251/.325/.374.

Yeah, he got all of that one pic.twitter.com/TBQlCWcKpU — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 1, 2023

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: To end a month-long stretch of power after homering once in all of April, Gomez homered twice to give him 13 on the year with 12 of those being ones he hit during May. Gomez’s first of Wednesday night came in the sixth inning and was hit to center field in the at-bat after Walker homered. An inning later, Gomez sent a 1-0 slider from Jackson Kowar to left field for a solo blast.

"The defending home run king strikes again!"



With two more tonight, @Cardinals No. 13 prospect Moisés Gómez has 7 long balls in his past 7 games for @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/dru2y1Ympq — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 1, 2023

With the multi-home run night — Gomez’s third such performance this year — the 24-year-old ends May with a .294 average and .697 slugging percentage in his last 109 at-bats. He boosted his average to .260 and OPS to .828 as he led the International League in homers in May.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: McGreevy improved his Class AAA record to 4-0 with a winning decision after he threw five innings and allowed four runs, one of which was earned. The 2021 first-round pick allowed seven hits, struck out four, and walked one batter in the start that got his ERA to 2.97 across 39 1/3 Class AAA innings. McGreevy allowed just one run in the first four innings vs. Omaha but surrendered three in the fifth inning as the Redbirds committed two errors.

McGreevy, 22, averaged 91.4 mph with his sinker and reached a maximum velocity of 93.6 mph with the pitch. He induced just five swings-and-misses — three that came via his slider — and limited Omaha hitters to an average exit velocity of 92.4 mph.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh, Class AAA Memphis: With the Redbirds eyeing a win, Walsh struck out three batters in a scoreless inning of work in a non-save situation during the ninth inning. The scoreless appearance from the bullpen was Walsh’s second consecutive after he allowed five runs in four outings before that. On the year, Walsh owns a 2.79 ERA across 19 1/3 innings.