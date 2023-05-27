Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking to continue building upon his recent uptick in offense, Cardinals shortstop prospect Masyn Winn singled twice in five at-bats from the leadoff spot of Class AAA Memphis’s lineup on Friday night.

Winn reached base with a single in the first inning of Memphis’s 7-2 loss to Baltimore’s Class AAA affiliate, Norfolk, on a changeup he swatted up the middle. He followed that by using his highly-rated speed for an infield single in the third inning when he beat the throw to first from Norfolk catcher Mak Kolozsvary on a sinker he topped with a 60.4 mph exit velocity.

With his two-hit game, Winn improved his slash line to .245/.323/.355 through his first 200 at-bats of the minor league season. Winn, 21, has reached base with a hit in 15 of 19 games he’s appeared in during May. He is batting .274 with a .770 OPS over the last month.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 second-round pick completed six innings, gave up four runs — three of which were earned — and recorded nine strikeouts in Palm Beach’s 6-2 loss in game 1 of a doubleheader vs. Yankee’s Class Low-A affiliate, Tampa. Mautz faced one batter over the minimum through his first three innings before allowing a solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning on a first-pitch sinker. The lefty surrendered another run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Mautz got 15 swing-and-misses on the night with 11 coming solely from his slider. The lefty’s slider produced an 85% swing-and-miss rate on the night. Mautz’s start was his third consecutive where he completed six innings.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks III, Class High-A Peoria: As he searches for consistency at the plate, Crooks went two-for-three with a double and three RBIs during Peoria’s 11-9 loss to Dodgers’ Class High-A affiliate, Great Lake. Crooks, who is batting .217 with a .352 on-base percentage, matched a season-high in RBIs with the performance. The two-hit game comes as the Cardinals’ fourth-round pick from last July’s draft ends May on a more productive note. Crooks is nine-for-32 (.281) in his previous nine games. That stretch includes nine RBIs and three doubles.

Right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson, Class AAA Memphis: In his second start back from the injured list, Hudson lasted three innings and gave up two runs on six hits. He threw 57 pitches (38 strikes), walked one batter, and struck out three before he was removed from the game to begin the fourth inning. Four of the six hits Hudson gave up had exit velocities at or above 105 mph, according to Statcast. Between his two starts following a month-long gap between starts due to a neck injury, Hudson has allowed five runs and six hits in five innings.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, Class AAA Memphis: The Washington University-St. Louis graduate fanned three batters and allowed no hits and no walks in two scoreless innings of relief. All three of the strikeouts recorded by Loutos came on his knuckle curve with one being a swinging strikeout and the other two looking. With the scoreless two innings of relief, Loutos lowered his ERA with Memphis to 2.29 across 19 2/3 innings. He’s allowed three runs in his last 13 2/3 innings. Two of those three runs came on home runs.

Right-handed pitcher Wilfredo Pereira, Class AA Springfield: In 5 2/3 innings, Pereira struck out a season-high 10 batters and did not allow a run in his start for Springfield. Pereira gave up four hits and walked two batters in the start to shrink his ERA to 2.80 as he looks to end May on a high note. Across five starts over the last month, Pereira owns a 2.12 ERA and has kept hitters to a .183 average and a 0.91 WHIP in his 29 2/3 innings.