Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Against a Norfolk offense that ranks first in the International League in average (.284), OPS (.852), and runs (317), the only noticeable blemish on Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy’s pitching line on Thursday night came on a pitch left up in the zone.

McGreevy gave up two runs on six hits across five innings in Memphis’s 10-3 win at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn. He allowed four hits and a walk in the first two innings but stranded each runner that reached base in the two frames.

The only mistake the 22-year-old made that led to a run came on a sinker left at the top of the zone to Lewin Diaz, a Baltimore minor league with 129 games of MLB experience for Miami, who sent the pitch for a two-run homer with one out in the third inning.

Following the homer, the 2021 first-round pick eight of the nine next batters he faced.

“This is a very good hitting team and it definitely shows,” McGreevy said while standing outside the Memphis clubhouse following Thursday’s game. “I mean, six hits in five innings and just working out at-bats, getting my pitch count up. Even when I was about to get out of the inning they didn't let me off the hook just giving up a mistake. Against a good team, you're happy to get the job done. Happy to get a win on the board, but got a lot of stuff to work on coming up this week.”

In McGreevy’s sixth start at the Class AAA level, he induced 10 groundouts and threw 89 pitches (55 strikes) as he walked one batter and fanned four. McGreevy (3-0) reached up to 93.7 mph on his sinker velocity and limited hitters to an average exit velocity of 85.1 mph on that pitch, per Statcast. The outing marked McGreevy’s eighth consecutive start of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer runs allowed.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Right fielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: On a night when Memphis batters combined for a season-high 16 hits, Walker went two-for-four with two RBIs, and two runs scored. Walker’s night included a double he pulled to left field that had a 105.2 mph exit velocity and required some hustle to beat the throw from the cutoff man. With his two-hit game, Walker is 15-for-43 (.349) with four doubles, three homers, and 10 RBIs over his last 10 games. Walker, 21, had batted .154 in his previous 52 Class AAA at-bats before that.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez connected on his ninth home run of the season and did so with authority when he stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning of Memphis’s win.

Gomez launched an 0-1 fastball to center field for a 432-foot solo home run. The home run was Gomez’s eighth in his last 17 games after he endured a stretch of 23 games to begin the season during which he homered just once. On top of his home run, Gomez, 24, singled twice vs. Norfolk. Gomez is batting .261 with a .793 OPS in 43 games. His eight home runs in May are tied for the International League lead over the last month.

The ninth home run of the season for Moisés Gómez was a no-doubter.



432 feet. 108.2 mph off the bat.



The solo shot was Gómez's eighth in his last 17 games. He homered just once in 23 games before that. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/Fpzef1KxeZ — Daniel Guerrero (@TheDanGuerrero) May 26, 2023

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Slotted in the three-spot of manager Ben Johnson’s lineup for the 20th game this year, Herrera went two-for-three with a pair of doubles and a walk. Herrera’s two doubles gave him 14 on the year and tied him for the fourth-most in the International League. During May, Herrera is batting .345 with a .463 on-base percentage and a .655 slugging percentage across 55 at-bats. The productive stretch has amounted to a .284/.411/.526 slash line for the 22-year-old catcher in 31 games as a Redbird.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Wedged between Herrera and Walker in Memphis’s lineup, Baker produced his 16th multi-hit game of the year and drove in his 44th run of the year. Baker’s performance included a single and a double that raised his average to .316 and OPS to 1.064 in 47 Class AAA games. Baker, 26, sits in second for the International League in RBIs and total bases (107) and in fifth for the league’s highest OPS.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old, Korean-born outfielder went three-for-four with three singles, an RBI, and a stolen base in Palm Beach’s 6-5 win over Yankees’ Class Low-A affiliate, Tampa.

Cho’s single in the third inning of the PB-Cards’ win registered a 111.5 mph exit velocity, making it the hardest-hit ball that was put in play on Thursday between Tampa and Palm Beach. Cho’s three-hit game was the teenager’s seventh multi-hit performance in his last 16 games. That stretch includes a .373 average in 59 at-bats and a .464 on-base percentage to compliment it. Cho’s average went from .148 by the end of April to .265 following Thursday’s performance.

Infielder Noah Mendlinger, Class AA Springfield: Mendlinger provided some heroics for Springfield with an RBI single in the ninth inning vs. Wichita that lifted the S-Cards to a 5-4 walk-off win. Mendlinger — an undrafted free agent who signed in 2021 — pulled a grounder through to right field with the bases loaded and one out in the frame. The walk-off single capped a three-for-four day for Mendlinger as he continues to find success in his promotion to Class AA. The 22-year-old who played for Team Israel during the World Baseball Classic is batting .405 with a 1.083 OPS in 10 following his promotion from Class High-A on May 9.