Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A pair of mighty swings on Wednesday helped Cardinals outfield prospect Moises Gomez continue his resurgence of power during the month of May.

Gomez homered twice in three at-bats against Orioles’ Class AAA affiliate, Norfolk. Both were solo shots and gave him eight total on the season.

The first of Gomez’s two homers was pulled 402 feet over the high left field wall in the second inning of Memphis’s 9-7 loss to the Tides at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn. Gomez’s second of the afternoon was belted to right-center field and carried 407 feet. The two-home run game, which was Gomez’s second such performance this year, gave him seven home runs in his last 16 games.

Someone check on this baseball pic.twitter.com/VdZ6Kx8iis — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) May 24, 2023

Gomez, the MiLB home run leader and Cardinals minor league record-holder with 39 a season ago, homered just once across 26 games to begin the Class AAA season. He batted .223 and slugged .340 over his first 103 at-bats during that stretch. Since then, Gomez’s seven homers in his most recent 73 at-bats are tied for the third most in the International League since the start of May. Since May began, he is slugging .625 and batting .282.

As a whole in 2023, the 24-year-old is slashing .250/.289/.472 in 42 games.

Here are some other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Right-handed Tink Hence, Class High-A Peoria: The 20-year-old righty allowed three runs on three hits, which included a home run, in three innings during his start for Peoria. Hence, who made his third start since being sidelined nearly a month with chest muscle soreness and discomfort, struck out five and walked two on 62 pitches (33 strikes) in the Chiefs’ 7-4 loss to Dodgers’ Class High-A affiliate, Great Lakes.

All of the runs Hence allowed came on a three-run home run in the first inning. Facing Dodgers outfield prospect Damon Keith, Hence fell behind 3-0 in the count, got a called strike on a fastball, and then served up a slider over the middle of the zone that Keith sent well over the left field wall. Hence went on to retire six of the next seven batters he faced.

The home run was the second Hence has allowed in 16 2/3 innings while with Peoria. Hence owns a 3.78 ERA and has fanned 20 batters in five starts.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Looking to continue his offensive consistency through May, Winn singled once in five at-bats as the Redbirds’ leadoff hitter. Winn, who batted .224 in March and April, is batting .270 with a .372 on-base percentage in 74 at-bats in May. The uptick has lifted the 21-year-old’s average up to .242 and OPS to .682.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: Across a season-low four innings, Thomas surrendered season highs in hits (10) and runs (nine) after he had allowed just two runs in his previous two starts combined.

Thomas got through his first inning of work on Wednesday needing just eight pitches to get a lineout and a pair of groundouts, but struggled in the second inning where he surrendered five runs on five hits and a walk. Thomas had just one first pitch called for a strike vs. the nine batters he faced in the inning and needed 33 pitches to get through the inning.

Thomas completed the third and fourth innings of the afternoon and surrendered four more runs before he was removed at the start of the fifth inning with a total of 90 pitches (56 strikes).

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: A day after he drove in a season-high four RBIs, Baker followed his performance with a one-for-four game that included two RBIs. The two runs driven in by Baker, 26, came on a single in the eighth inning of Memphis’s loss. The two RBIs gave 43 total in 46 games. He ended Wednesday two RBIs behind Baltimore minor leaguer Josh Lester for the International League lead.