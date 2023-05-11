A year after leading all of minor league baseball in home runs with 39 and slugging .624, the power numbers have been less frequent to start 2023 for Moises Gomez. But in two at-bats on Wednesday night in Class AAA Memphis’s 8-4 loss to Lehigh Valley, the Cardinals outfield prospect showed glimpses of the power potential he displayed in 2022.

Gomez tripled on a ball he hit 352 feet that banged high off the tall right field wall at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pa. in the fourth inning. He followed that with a solo home run to left-center field in the sixth inning that traveled 405 feet and registered a 103.5 mph exit velocity, according to statcast.

The home run was Gomez’s fourth of the year and his third in his last four games after he belted two and doubled once against Jacksonville on May 6. In 30 games with Memphis, the 24-year-old Gomez is slashing .254/.288/.451 with six doubles, three triples, and 12 RBIs.

Along with Gomez’s powerful Wednesday night, here are some of the other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Right fielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: In the at-bat after Gomez’s triple, Walker connected on an RBI double that found its way to the right field corner. The double, which had an 86.8 mph exit velocity, was Walker’s only hit in four at-bats against the IronPigs. The 20-year-old struck out once. Walker’s double was his second extra-base hit in 11 games since getting optioned to Memphis. His only other extra-base hit was a home run he hit on April 28. Walker is seven-for-40 (.175) with a .588 OPS since his return to the minors.

Outfielder Won-Bon Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho singled three times, drove in a run, and stole a base during Palm Beach’s 9-5 loss to Jupiter. The three-hit game marked a season-high for Cho, 19, and continued a productive stretch for him at the plate following his slow start to the season. With the three-hit game, Cho is batting .303 with a .378 on-base percentage, and a .455 slugging percentage.

The Korean-born outfielder has collected 10 hits in his last 33 at-bats after he hit safely just five times in his first 41 at-bats to begin 2023. Cho finished Wednesday with a .203 average marking the first time in 2023 that his average rose above the .200 mark.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Bernal continued to find offensive success with a one-for-four game that included a walk in the PB-Cards’ loss to the Hammerheads. The 19-year-old, switch-hitting catching prospect singled from the right side, where he is slashing .304/.385/.435. As a whole in 2023, Bernal is batting .338 with .425 OBP and a .473 slugging percentage in 20 games.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: The speedy Cardinals outfield prospect furthered his MiLB lead in stolen bases against Dayton when he swiped his 22nd base of the season. Scott has been caught just once in 23 tries to begin the year The stolen base was part of a one-for-three game that included two walks for the former fifth-round pick.

Winn gets ejected

Following a play at the second base bag on a double hit by Lehigh Valley’s Simon Muzziotti in the fifth inning of Memphis’s loss, shortstop Masyn Winn was ejected from the game by second base umpire Jose Navas. Winn appeared to gesture with his hand and draw a line in the dirt to where Muzziotti’s foot hit on his slide before touching the base as Winn attempted a tag on Muzziotti. Winn was immediately ejected by Navas after making the gesture in the dirt.

Winn, who was replaced by Irving Lopez, walked off the field after a minimal exchange with Navas and as teammate Taylor Motter and Memphis manager Ben Johnson conversed with the umpire.