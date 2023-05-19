In his second start back from the injured list, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence found himself in a spot on Thursday that he had not been in across his first three starts of 2023.

The righty who took the mound for Class High-A Peoria gave up a run for the first time this year and was hit regularly by the opposition as he gave up four runs on seven hits that included a homer in three innings of work. Hence, 20, was handed his first loss of the year in a game where he surrendered a career-high in hits and earned runs. The homer he allowed was just the third of his professional career.

Hence got his fastball up to 99 mph in the start, per the MiLB.TV broadcast, and needed just seven pitches to get through the first frame, but a back-to-back single to Cedar Rapids hitters snowballed into a three-run inning that took Hence 24 pitches to get through against the Twins’ Class High-A affiliate.

When he returned for the third inning, Hence allowed a leadoff homer on a 96 mph fastball left down the middle to Twins outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez. That was followed by a single and a walk later in the frame but Hence escaped more potential damage by getting swinging strikeouts against two of the last three batters he faced in the 28-pitch frame.

Hence, who threw 60 pitches in the start, had his ERA jump from 0.00 to 2.63 across 13 2/3 innings.

Along with Hence’s start against the Kernels, here are some of the notable minor-league performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: The left-hander worked around nine hits and a hit batter to limit Gwinnett, the Braves’ Class AAA affiliate, to one run over 6 2/3 innings on Thursday. The nine hits allowed by Thomas matched a season-high while the one run allowed matched a season-low. The only run allowed by the 24-year-old came on a forceout in the fifth inning of Memphis’s 4-3 extra innings loss after he allowed a double and a single to begin the frame.

The quality start, which was Thomas’s third of the year, continues the lefty’s success in limiting runs after he began the year with 10 runs allowed in his first 7 1/3 innings. Since the two starts to begin the Class AAA season, Thomas has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) across 43 innings giving him a 2.93 ERA over that span despite allowing 51 hits and a .295 average to hitters in that same span.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: With a three-for-six day that included a double and an RBI, Herrera improved his average since the start of May to a .308 mark across 39 at-bats. At the plate this season, Herrera has slashed .260/.388/.460 in 27 games for Memphis and has already surpassed his 2022 season total in doubles with 11.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker reached base four times by walking twice and singling once in three at-bats during Memphis’s loss to Gwinnett. The multi-walk, multi-hit game was the third such performance for Baker since the start of the regular season and improved his on-base percentage to .442. The 26-year-old who drew 37 walks in 124 games with Memphis a year ago has walked 34 times in 41 games in 2023. He owns an 18.2% walk rate a .308 average, 1.100 OPS, and a 169 wRC+, per FanGraphs.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Scott added to his stolen base total when he successfully swiped his 29th bag of the year as a part of a two-for-four, one RBI performance for Peoria. The former fifth-round pick improved to 29-for-31 on stolen base attempts through 34 games and raised his average to .286 and OPS to .815 in the process. In his last eight games, Scott is eight-for-nine on steal attempts. The 22-year-old finished Thursday with sole possession of the stolen base lead across the minors and with nine more than MLB’s leader Esteury Ruiz.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico, the Cardinals’ stolen base leader in 2022 with 67, stole two bases on Thursday giving him seven on the season and five in his last six games. Antico went without a stolen base in nine games prior to that. Antico’s rediscovery of stole base success has come with more consistent results in the batter’s box through May. The 2021 eighth-round pick who went one-for-five on Thursday is slashing .260/.345/.500 in his last 50 at-bats after he produced a .221/.291/.403 slash line in his first 77 at-bats of the year.

First baseman Chandler Redmond, Class AA Springfield: Redmond moved within one home run of Baker for the Cardinals’ minor-league lead when he connected on a solo shot in the third inning of Springfield’s 10-5 road loss to Kansas City’s Class AA affiliate. The solo homer gave Redmond 13 on the year through 33 games. He owns a .250 average and .970 OPS, which ties him for the second-highest in the Texas League and places him fourth among qualified Cardinals minor leaguers.