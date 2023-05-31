Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Facing the same team and pitching in the same ballpark where his 2023 season was put on a momentary pause due to injury in mid-April, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence delivered one of his strongest outings of the season as the calendar nears the end of May.

Hence spun four scoreless innings and struck out six batters on 67 pitches during his Tuesday start for Class High-A Peoria. The four frames and six strikeouts on the road against Brewers’ Class High-A affiliate, Wisconsin, matched season-highs for the 20-year-old right-hander. Both those marks were set in his opening-day start for the Chiefs on April 6.

The lone hit Hence surrendered was a two-out single in the first inning. He retired 10 of the next 13 batters he faced after giving up the single. He allowed three walks during that stretch before punctuating his start with a 1-2-3 fourth inning of work.

Hence was sidelined for nearly a month with chest muscle soreness and discomfort he experienced in an April 13 start at Wisconsin that led him to leave that start after 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. On Tuesday, the former 63rd overall pick in the 2020 draft lowered his ERA to 3.05 across 20 2/3 innings as he completed four frames in a start for the seventh time since making his professional debut in 2021.

Here are some other notable performances from around the Cardinals' minor leagues:

Right fielder Jordan Walker, Class AAA Memphis: On the heels of a two-hit game and 12-for-34 (.353 average) stretch in his last nine games before Tuesday, Walker went hitless in four at-bats and struck out three times against Royals’ Class AAA affiliate, Omaha. Walker struck out swinging twice and looking once. He drew a walk and grounded into a double play in his two other plate appearances in Memphis’s 7-6 loss.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: For the second time in his last three games, Baker’s mighty swing produced a homer, giving him 16 on the season. Baker’s latest home run was a two-run blast that traveled 429 feet and gives him a two-homer cushion over Orioles minor leaguer Josh Lester for the International League lead. With the home run, Baker has homered twice in his last three games after going 12 consecutive games without one. Baker sits five home runs and 11 RBIs shy of matching his totals during the 2022 Class AAA season.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: The 2022 MiLB home run leader continued his powerful month of May with a solo home run to left-center field that traveled 405 feet. Gomez’s homer gives him 11 on the year and 10 since the start of May. Gomez is tied with Reds’ prospect Elly De La Cruz for the most home runs in the International League during May while also climbing into a tie for 11th place for the league’s lead on the year. Gomez improved his slash live over his last 104 at-bats to a .279/.315/.644 mark. He is batting .251 with a .787 OPS in 47 games.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The switch-hitting, 19-year-old catcher provided some heroics when he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of Palm Beach’s matchup vs. Daytona. Bernal connected on a double that jumped off his bat at 108.1 mph and drove in two runs to lift the PB-Cards to a 6-5 walk-off win against the Reds’ Class Low-A affiliate. The dramatics bookended a two-four, three-RBI game from Bernal that included two doubles — both of which came as a left-handed hitter. The clutch performance gives Bernal a lift as he nears the end of May. Bernal, who is batting .275 with a .763 OPS on the year, has a .209 average and .269 slugging percentage through 67 at-bats over the past month.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The hard-throwing righty kept hitters to one walk and no hits or runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out three and was responsible for 10 of the 20 hardest-thrown pitches in Palm Beach’s win over Daytona. Nunez was clocked at 99 mph or higher four times and topped his velocity sinker velocity at 99.7 mph, according to Statcast. With the scoreless outing, Nunez lowered his ERA to 0.86 over 21 innings. He’s struck out 30 batters and posted a 0.86 WHIP.