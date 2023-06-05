Tink Hence set a career-best in innings when he took the mound for Class High-A Peoria on Sunday. The right-handed throwing Cardinals prospect allowed two hits and one run — which came on a homer — on a day where he threw 47 of his 67 pitches for a strike and walked one of the 17 batters he faced.

The 20-year-old righty began his outing by retiring the first six batters he faced on 26 pitches. In the third inning, a 2-2 pitch left over the middle of the plate to Brewers’ minor leaguer Je’Von Ward led to a leadoff homer and the only run Hence allowed. The only other hit Hence allowed in the following three innings after Ward’s home run was a double to rehabbing Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.

Hence lowered his ERA to 2.81 across 25 2/3 innings with the one-run start. Since returning to the mound following chest muscle soreness and discomfort that sidelined him for nearly a month, Hence has allowed eight runs and struck out 20 batters in 18 innings over five starts.

Here are some other notable minor-league performances from over the weekend:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: With a two-for-five, two-RBI game during Memphis’ 6-5 win on Sunday against Braves’ affiliate, Gwinnett, Winn extended his hitting streak to 12 games and improved his average to .254. The 21-year-old has driven in six runs in his last five games. Since the start of May, he is batting .282 with a .770 OPS. The shortstop prospect has reached base with a hit in 23 of the last 27 games he’s appeared in while producing a .350 on-base percentage during that stretch.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Gomez continued to climb the MiLB leader board for homers on Saturday when he connected on his 15th of the season. The most recent home run from Gomez, who led MiLB in homers in 2022 with 39, gave him 14 in his last 26 games with Memphis. The 24-year-old sits in a tie for second place on the International League leaderboard for that category. Over his last 26 games, Gomez is batting .288 with a 1.068 OPS, 25 RBIs, and four doubles. Gomez’s 7.30 at-bats per home run across the last 30 days is third-best in the International League.

Left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, Class AAA Memphis: On a season-high 84 pitches — the most he’s thrown since a June 13, 2022 start against the Pirates — Thompson completed four innings and allowed two-run during his outing on Saturday for Memphis. Although he didn’t start as rehabbing righty Jake Woodford took the mound to begin the ballgame, Thompson’s four innings matched the most he’s thrown since heading to Class AAA to be stretched out as a starter.

The left-hander struck out a season-high six batters and walked four batters in the outing making it the fourth consecutive outings that he’s done so. He threw his slider nine times and his changeup twice, both of which are pitches he is reintegrating into his arsenal after having eliminated them when he was a reliever.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: The former fifth-round pick combined to go three-for-seven with a double and two walks in games on Saturday and Sunday, while also swiping four bags on four attempts. Scott, who stole three bases on Saturday and one on Sunday, has a MiLB-leading 39 on the year. He hasn’t been caught in his last seven attempts and is 39-for-44 for the year. Scott, 22, is slashing .282/.376/.426 with seven doubles and just as many strikeouts (39) as he has stolen bases in 48 games.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Back-to-back three-hit games on Saturday and Sunday lifted Cho’s average to .285 and OPS to .787. The 19-year-old outfielder is eight-for-16 in his first three games of June after he produced a .338 average and a .449 on-base percentage across 74 at-bats in May. The six hits Cho produced across the weekend included four singles and two doubles. His double on Saturday, which the left-handed swinging outfielder hit to the opposite field on a sinker thrown low and inside, was his first since May 17.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Rajcic carried a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings before losing the bid when he hit a batter with a fastball. The former sixth-round draft pick retired the first 16 batters he faced on 63 pitches and struck out five. After Rajcic was pulled with 69 pitches (43 strikes) after six innings, the Palm Beach combined no-hit bid was lost when Joseph King surrendered a one-out single in the seventh inning.

The UCLA product reached 95.1 mph on his fastball, produced a 31% whiff rate, and kept hitters to an average exit velocity of 80.5 mph on the 12 balls put into play against him. Rajcic’s outing lowered his ERA to 1.77 over 45 2/3 innings. Rajcic (5-2) owns a 0.68 WHIP and has struck out 50 batters in his first nine starts of his professional career.