On 89 pitches and across six innings of work on Tuesday, Michael McGreevy spun a scoreless start as he kept Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia’s Class AAA affiliate, limited to six hits and a walk during Memphis’s 6-3 road win.

McGreevy, 22, relied mostly on a combination of his sinker and slider as the two pitches accounted for 84% percent of his pitch usage, per statcast. His sinker, which he used for 51% of his pitches on Tuesday, averaged 90.7 mph, reached a maximum velocity of 92.1 mph, and kept hitters to an average exit velocity of 88.7 mph.

McGreevy’s six innings of scoreless baseball made it the third time in his three Class AAA starts that the 22-year-old completed six or more innings. With the quality start, McGreevy has now completed at least six innings in five consecutive starts dating back to his final last two Class AA starts before he was moved from Springfield to Memphis at the end of April. The 2021 first-round pick has allowed eight runs over 33 1/3 innings in that span.

As Tuesday’s winning pitcher, McGreevy is 4-0 in the year with a 1.93 ERA over 37 1/3 innings and a 1.02 WHIP in six starts between Class AA and AAA.

Along with McGreevy’s quality start, these are some of Tuesday’s notable minor-league performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: Hjerpe, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2022, followed up on his strongest outing of the season by striking out a career-high eight batters over 5 2/3 innings. Hjerpe, who tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings on May 3, allowed six hits and two runs that came on a two-run homer in the fifth inning during a 10-pitch at-bat. The 22-year-old left-hander has given up a home run in five of six starts to begin his professional career. Hjerpe, whose six hits allowed matched a season-high, lowered his ERA to 4.61 with the outing.

Outfielder Matt Koperniak, Class AA Springfield: With a two-for-three night that included a walk while hitting from the third spot in Springfield’s order, Koperniak improved his average to .330 and OPS to .860 with the multi-hit game. The multi-hit showing was Koperniak’s 11th such performance in 27 games this season at the Class AA level. Koperniak, 25, finished Tuesday fifth in the Texas League in average.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The sixth-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft matched a season-high in innings (six) and strikeouts (seven) during his start for Palm Beach. The only run Rajcic allowed came on a wild pitch in the first inning. He utilized a six-pitch mix to generate 12 swings-and-misses and keep Jupiter to four hits and no walks in Palm Beach’s 7-2 win. The quality start lowered Rajcic’s ERA to 1.99 over 31 2/3 innings to begin his MiLB career. The UCLA product has struck out 33, posted a 3-1 record, and held a 0.73 WHIP during that span.

Designated hitter L.J. Jones IV, Class AA Springfield: Slotted a spot in the order behind Koperniak, Jones went one-for-four with a solo home run as Springfield’s designated hitter. The solo blast accounted for Springfield’s only run in its 14-1 loss and was Jones’s third of the season. To begin May, Jones is seven-for-15 with two homers and four RBIs in five games. It is during that stretch that Jones has improved his average to .276 and OPS to .795.

Third baseman Michael Curialle, Class Low-A Palm Beach: To continue what has been a strong start to the season, Curialle went two-for-three with a double and three RBIs in the PB-Cards’ win. Curialle — a 12th-round pick from UCLA in the 2022 draft — is batting .404 with a 1.152 OPS over 89 at-bats to start the year. The 21-year-old who has been recognized twice this season as the Florida State League player of the week leads the league in average, OPS, and hits (36). He is tied for third in walks with 21.