A day before turning 21 years old, Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker doubled and reached on an infield single in four at-bats during Class AAA Memphis’s 7-1 loss to Braves’ Class AAA affiliate, Gwinnett, on Sunday.

With the two hits in the series finale, Walker, who turned 21 on Monday, secured a hitting streak of at least three games for the first time since heading down to the minors on April 26. The performance was also his second consecutive multi-hit game after he singled twice on Saturday.

The Cardinals rookie is batting .217 since his option to the minors but has heated up of late. Walker is 10-for-31 with a home run, three doubles, and five RBIs in seven games since May 14. That stretch includes four games with multiple hits and a bump in his Class AAA OPS from .516 to .650.

Here are some other notable weekend performances from around the Cardinals' minor league system:

Right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson, Class AAA Memphis: Hudson was activated off the injured list on Saturday and made his return to the mound on Sunday, marking the first time since April 19 that he's appeared in a game. The righty completed two innings, allowed three runs (two of which were unearned), one hit, and one walk. Hudson’s first start back in over a month began with a 1-2-3 first inning and was followed by a second inning where he gave up a single, two walks, and had runs score on a fielder’s choice, a ground out, and a sacrifice fly. Hudson, 28, threw 48 pitches (27 strikes) in the outing and was assessed one automatic ball violation.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Scott entered Sunday with the MiLB stolen base lead and added to his season total when he stole his 31st base of the season in Peoria’s 4-2 loss to Twins’ Class High-A affiliate, Cedar Rapids. The fifth-round pick from the 2022 draft is 31-for-33 on stolen base attempts on the year while slashing .278/.357/.428 in 37 games. Scott, 22, has been caught stealing once in his last 25 attempts dating back to April 14.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: With six innings and two runs allowed in his start on Saturday for Palm Beach, Mautz logged his second consecutive quality start and third overall on the season. Both of the runs scored on the left-hander came in his first inning of work — the first of which on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded and a bases-loaded walk in the following at-bat. Matuz, who threw 82 pitches (57 strikes) in the start, got 13 swing-and-misses against St. Lucie hitters. The quality start lowered Mautz’s ERA to 3.38. Through three May starts, the University of San Diego product has allowed three earned runs across 16 innings for a 1.69 ERA since the start of the month.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: In his third outing as a starter in 2023, Bedell allowed one run on two hits and two walks across four innings for Peoria. The lone run Bedell gave up came on a double play in the first inning after he surrendered back-to-back singles that put runners on the corners to begin the frame. Following a pair of walks to open his second inning of work, Bedell retired the last nine batters he faced. Bedell, a 2020 fourth-round pick and University of Missouri product, owns a 1.32 ERA and has struck out 40 batters in 27 1/3 innings. As a starter, he’s logged 11 1/3 innings and posted a 1.59 ERA.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: As Springfield’s leadoff hitter in its 16-6 win against Kansas City's Class AA affiliate, Northwest Arkansas, Antico went three-for-four with a home run, two walks, three RBIs, and two stolen bases. The speedy outfield prospect’s home run was a three-run homer that put the S-Cards up 6-5 in the sixth inning after they had trailed 6-1 to begin the frame. Antico’s performance marked a season-high in total bases and was his third game this year with multiple stolen bases. Antico, the Cardinals’ minor league stolen base leader in 2022, has swiped 10 bags this year. Eight of them have come in his last nine games.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: The 14th-round pick from the 2021 draft continued to find success on the mound by tossing one scoreless inning of relief and striking out three batters in Springfield’s win against Northwest Arkansas. All three of Granillo’s strikeouts were swinging as he got eight swing-and-misses on the 25 pitches he threw. After allowing 14 runs (13 earned) in eight innings to start the season with Springfield, Granillo has not allowed a run in his last 12 2/3 innings of relief. The scoreless streak includes 16 strikeouts, one walk, and a .313 OPS allowed to the 46 batters he’s faced.