In his debut at the Class AAA level following his option from the majors to minors on Wednesday, Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker went hitless in four at-bats and struck out twice Thursday with Memphis.

Both of Walker’s strikeouts were swinging strikeouts. The first came on a changeup high and inside to end the 20-year-old’s first at-bat after he saw eight pitches. Walker’s second strikeout, which came in his final at-bat of the night, came after he checked his swing on a slider thrown low and away in the dirt.

Walker grounded out in his two other at-bats. Neither of the two balls put in play from Walker had exit velocities above 88 mph. Both had negative launch angles, per statcast.

The rookie returned to the minors after he batted .274, homered twice, and drove in 11 runs in his first 20 MLB games. While in the minors, the Cardinals hope for Walker is for the 20-year-old to lift the ball more regularly for hits as he had a 60.4% groundball rate — nearly 18% higher than the league average — while in the majors.

Along with Walker’s return to the minors, these are some of the notable performances around the Cardinals' farm system on Thursday:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: The 2022 first-round pick allowed two runs in four innings as he worked around a career-high five walks and struck out a career-high seven batters. Hjerpe also allowed a home run in the start making it the fourth time in four professional starts that he’s allowed a homer. In total, Hjerpe has surrendered six home run in his first four starts.

The 22-year-old threw 81 pitches (44 strikes) in the outing and had command persist notably in the first inning when he struck out the first two batters he faced, walked the next three, and escaped the jam with a third strikeout.

The two runs he surrendered came in the second inning after he allowed a walk with one out and later surrendered a two-run homer following a strikeout. Hjerpe lowered his ERA in the start from 7.50 to 6.75.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: With a solo home run that traveled 420 feet and had an exit velocity of 105.9 mph, per statcast, Baker moved within one home run of the minor league lead.

Baker’s ninth homer of the season trails Christopher Morel from the Cubs organization and Jo Adell from the Angels organization for the MiLB lead. Amid his strong start to the year, the 26-year-old Baker is batting .329 with a 1.213 OPS and 12 RBIs in his first 23 games.

ANOTHER BAKER BLAST pic.twitter.com/GJHJVHYUj2 — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 28, 2023

Catcher Pedro Pages, Class AA Springfield: Pages continued his productive start to the Texas League with a three-for-five, three-RBI game that included two doubles. The three-hit game was Pages’ third consecutive multi-hit game that improved his average to .313 and OPS to .819 over 67 at-bats on the season. In the first three games of Springfield’s road trip vs. Wichita, the Twins’ Class AA affiliate, Pages is eight-for-16 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Granillo, Class AA Springfield: Granillo bounced back from his previous outing during which he allowed six runs and recorded just one out by throwing a clean inning of relief and striking out two batters.

Granillo, a 14th-round pick from the 2021 draft, has yet to find consistency in his start to the season with Springfield. He has allowed 14 runs and 10 hits in nine relief innings despite striking out 17 of the 41 batters he’s faced to give him a 41% strikeout rate.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The former third-round pick from the 2022 draft allowed four runs on seven hits that included a pair of homers as he completed 4 1/3 innings in his start for Palm Beach.

Hansen, who had walked six batters in his previous 11 innings, did not walk a batter on Thursday and struck out a season-high eight. Coming into Thursday, Hansen had not allowed a home run in his first 15 innings of his pro career and had limited batters to a .176 average.

Outfielder/catcher Jose Alvarez, Class AA Springfield: Alvarez, a Rule 5 draft pick this past December, went four-for-five with a double and an RBI during Springfield’s 12-11 loss to Wichita. As he continues to regularly play right field, Alvarez is batting .340 with a .421 on-base percentage boosted by seven walks in the 14 games he’s played in.