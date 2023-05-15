Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker on Sunday had one of his most productive offensive performances since returning to the minors. The 20-year-old right fielder went three-for-five with a double, three RBIs, and a walk during Memphis’s 12-11 road loss to Lehigh Valley, the Phillies’ Class AAA affiliate.

The three hits and three RBIs represented the most Walker has collected in 15 MiLB games since he was optioned to Memphis on April 26.

Walker began his day at the plate with an opposite-field line drive single that had a 102.8 mph exit velocity and hit off the right field walk. In the seventh inning, Walker reached on a line drive double to left field that hit off the wall and drove in two runs. Walker’s double registered a 110.1 mph exit velocity, per statcast, and was his third extra-base hit since returning to the minors. The three-hit day from the 20-year-old was capped with a softly-hit RBI single pulled to left field in the 11th inning.

No. 1 @Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker collects his first three-hit game of the year, reaches base four times for the @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/zwnZgkyG1D — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2023

Walker’s three-hit game bumped his average to .193 and OPS to .600 across 57 at-bats following his option.

Along with Walker’s three-hit Sunday, these are some of the notable weekend performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games with two hits on Sunday. The two singles Winn connected on make him 16-for-45 (.356) with three homers, six RBIs, a .473 on-base percentage, and a .600 on-base percentage since the start of May. He’s hit safely in 10 of 11 games he’s appeared in during May and walked nine times while striking out eight times. Over the last month, Winn’s average has jumped from .224 to .261.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: After he delivered back-to-back quality starts, McGreevy surrendered three runs in five innings Sunday and allowed seven hits — the most he’s allowed in a Class AAA start since his promotion from Class AA. McGreevy leaned mostly on his slider, using it for 43 of his 87 total pitches during his start against Lehigh Valley, and generated 10 swing-and-misses with the pitch. Through four starts since debuting for Memphis on April 26, McGreevy sports a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings at the Class AAA level.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker combined to go one-for-six with three RBIs and four walks in games on Saturday and Sunday. All three of Baker’s RBIs scored when he cleared the bases with a double in the 10th inning of a 5-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday. The four walks drawn by Baker over his last two games raised his season total to 32 in 38 games. He drew 37 walks in 124 games a season ago. Despite not homering on Saturday or Sunday, Baker finished the weekend as the MiLB leader in home runs with 14.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 second-round pick delivered his second scoreless start of the year when he tossed six scoreless innings on Saturday against Marlins’ Low-A affiliate, Jupiter. Mautz allowed six hits and a walk in the start. The outing marked the fourth time in seven minor league starts during which he allowed two runs or fewer. In three starts prior to Saturday, the University of San Diego product had allowed 12 runs (nine earned) across his previous 10 1/3 innings. Mautz lowered his season ERA to 3.45 over 31 1/3 innings with the start.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Cho went two-for-four with two singles, an RBI, and two walks during Palm Beach’s 10-8 win on Sunday over Jupiter. The two-hit game improved Cho’s average to .209 amid what has been a bounce-back month of May for the 19-year-old. Following an April during which Cho slashed .148/.270/.352 in 54 at-bats, Cho has slashed .313/.436/.375 through 32 at-bats this month. Cho also stole two bases on Sunday to raise his season total to two. He’s been caught twice in 14 attempts across 25 games.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: Making his second start of his career, Bedell allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across 3 1/3 innings on Sunday against Reds’ Class High-A affiliate, Dayton. Bedell, a 2020 draft pick and a University of Missouri product, struck out three in the outing and walked one. The righty allowed a solo homer in the fourth inning and had another run come across against him via a fielder’s choice after he committed a throwing error later in the fourth. In his first two starts, Bedell has allowed two runs across and five hits across 7 1/3 innings. Bedell sports a 1.16 ERA and has struck out 38 batters in 23 1/3 innings on the year.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: With two successful stolen base attempts on Sunday, Scott maintained his MiLB stolen base lead with 26 on the season. The former fifth-round pick who is batting .289 with an .835 OPS is 26-for-28 on stolen base attempts. Scott, who has stolen nine bases in his last nine games, holds a two-base lead over Royals minor leaguer Dairon Blanco for the minor league lead.